It's time to hit the beach again, as Baywatch has found a new home at Fox.
The network closed on a script plus penalty deal for the series from Fremantle, Variety reports.
“Daring ocean rescues, pristine beaches, and iconic red bathing suits are back, along with a whole new generation of Baywatch lifeguards, who navigate complicated, messy personal lives in this live-action packed reboot that demonstrates there's the family you're born into and the family you find,” the official logline reads.
The original Baywatch
This popular beach series was originally created by Michael Berk, Douglas Schwartz, and Gregory J. Bonann. It starred David Hasselhoff, Pamela Anderson, Yasmine Bleeth, Carmen Electra, and many others. The show ran from 1989 to 1999, then launched again from 1999 to 2001 as Baywatch Hawaii.
You may remember the iconic red bathing suits, upbeat music, and the slow-mo running on the beach that the original opening sequence had.
As for Fox's version, it will have Lara Olson as the showrunner. She was also serve as exec producer, along with Berk, Bonann, and Schwartz. The new reboot will be hour-long episodes.
It's not the first time a reboot has been mentioned. There have been several attempts to bring the series back. To a certain extent, it did come back with 2017's Baywatch film, which starred Dwayne Johnson and Zac Effron. The film grossed $178 million globally but didn't exactly bring the spark back for anything beyond the film.
We'll see what Fox can do with the new Baywatch reboot. It has big shoes to fill, as the show was once the number-one series in the world.
No word yet on when the new series is expected to premiere. We'll blow the lifeguard whistle and let you know as this develops.