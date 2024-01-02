Dwayne Johnson made his epic return to WWE on Raw, dissing his Baywatch film in the process.

During Dwayne Johnson's epic WWE return last night, he roasted his Baywatch remake.

“It doesn't matter if you didn't see Baywatch!”

On last night's edition of Raw, Johnson confronted Jinder Mahal. He insulted him by saying that Mahal was angry because “nobody likes you and you're not funny.”

The Rock continued, “If you were one of the Rock's movies, you would probably be Baywatch.”

Mahal attempted to retort, claiming that he hadn't seen the film. “Nobody else did either,” Johnson quickly replied.

He then hit his signature “It doesn't matter” bit, telling Mahal “It doesn't matter if you didn't see Baywatch!”

The segment ended with Johnson hitting the former WWE champion with a People's Elbow.

Baywatch is the 2017 remake of the TV series of the same name. Johnson stars alongside Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Priyanka Chopra, and Kelly Rohrbach. As Johnson noted on Raw, the film wasn't a huge financial success. It grossed just $177 million worldwide during its theatrical run.

Dwayne Johnson first gained notoriety for his time in the WWE. His first run in the company was from 1996 until 2004. He wouldn't be seen in the company again as an in-ring performer until 2011. Johnson feuded with another WWE star who became an actor, John Cena.

Outside of the WWE, Johnson has become one of the world's biggest stars. This is thanks to his roles in the Jumanji and Fast & Furious franchises, Sam Andreas, Rampage, and Jungle Cruise. He has also entered the comic book movie genre, playing the titular role in the DCEU's Black Adam film.