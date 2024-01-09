The actress found out about the cancer last month.

The star of the hit show Baywatch, Nicole Eggert, has been diagnosed with breast cancer at age 51.

She revealed to PEOPLE that, back in December, she was diagnosed with Stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer. This comes after having pain in her left breast back in October and gaining 25 pounds. As for how she discovered it, when she felt a lump, she called her doctor.

Nicole Eggert was diagnosed with breast cancer

Regarding what she was going through initially, it didn’t happen immediately with her diagnosis.

“It really was throbbing and hurting,” she said. “I immediately went to my general practitioner, and she told me I had to immediately go get it looked at. But the problem was I just couldn’t get an appointment. Everything was booked. So I had to wait until the end of November to get it done.”

Once she was diagnosed, it hasn’t been easy.

“This journey’s been rough for me,” the actress admitted. “This hasn’t been a breezy sale through life. I always read inspirational quotes and corny stuff, but it gets me through.”

Knowing she has it has been the most difficult part.

“I have panics where I’m like, just get this out of me,” she said. “You sit there, and it’s in you, and you’re like, every second that passes and it’s inside of me. It’s growing, and you’re just like, you want it out.”

One of her friends created a GoFundMe to help her get through this as she awaits surgery, chemotherapy, and everything it takes to get better. She posted about it on her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Eggert (@_nicole_eggert)

According to the National Cancer Institute, breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States for women.

We all wish Nicole Eggert the best as she gets through this tough time.