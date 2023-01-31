The Golden State Warriors won back-to-back road games for the first time this season on Monday night, utilizing big nights from Klay Thompson and Steph Curry en route to a 128-120 win in Oklahoma City against the Thunder.

The Warriors controlled the game from the outset against the Thunder, opening up a 38-20 lead in the first quarter and not looking back, never trailing after the first against the young OKC squad.

It looks like Golden State might finally be building some momentum, winning five of their last seven games, including defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers without their starters and taking the NBA-leading Boston Celtics to overtime. They’ve won three games in a row over the Memphis Grizzlies, Toronto Raptors and Thunder.

“We’re whole,” Klay Thompson said after the game when asked about the potential swing of momentum in the Warriors’ season. “I absolutely believe big nights are on the horizon. The assist-to-turnover ratio was special tonight. That could be an indicator.”

Thompson came to play for Golden State on Monday night, scoring 28 points and adding seven rebounds and three assists. And Steph Curry is starting to look like his old self, recording a double-double by scoring a game-high 38 to go along with eight boards and 12 assists.

Curry is nine games into his return from injury and beginning to produce like his early-season self. Thompson is continuing to play good basketball for Golden State. And the supporting cast of Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins is starting to heat up.

At night’s end, the Golden State Warriors found themselves as the fifth seed in the NBA’s competitive Western Conference, and just a half-game out of fourth.

“This was a key game for us,” coach Steve Kerr said afterwards. “To start off with a win gives us a good chance to get rest tomorrow, prepare for Minnesota, attack that game and see what happens. The back-to-back in Denver will be difficult with the travel. So we needed this one tonight. Now we gotta go get greedy.”

The 26-24 Warriors will battle the No. 9 seed, 27-26 Timberwolves in Minnesota on Wednesday.