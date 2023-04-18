Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Even after trading down from the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears can still make a lot of noise. Not only do they hold a ton of picks, but the Bears have numerous different routes in which they could approach the draft.

It’s clear, however, that Chicago needs serious help on both sides of the ball. The Bears ranked 28th in total offense, averaging 307.8 yards per game. They were even worse on defense, ranking 29th by allowing 375.9 yards per game.

By trading down from first overall, the Bears committed to Justin Fields as their starting quarterback. They’ll look to the NFL Draft to build their offense around him. Chicago went all out in free agency to improve their defense. They signed players such as TJ Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds, which should give them a boost. The draft will give Chicago an opportunity to bring in some young talent next to their newest stars.

All in all, the Bears have 10 total picks in this year’s NFL Draft. With numerous holes still to fill, general manager Ryan Poles will be looking for the best way to improve Chicago’s roster both for the present and future.

Jalen Carter, no matter what

After trading the top selection to the Carolina Panthers, the Bears hold the No. 9 pick in the first-round. If Georgia’s Jalen Carter is still available, he shouldn’t get past Chicago’s pick.

At one point, Carter was considered arguably the best defender in the class. However, his arrest for racing and reckless driving has pushed him down draft boards. The Bears will obviously have to do their due diligence before drafting Carter. However, the defensive lineman is the exact kind of spark the Bears’ defense needs.

Carter spent three years at Georgia, appearing in 35 games. He racked up 83 tackles – 18.5 for a loss – six sacks and two forced fumbles. Carter is a two-time National Championship and was named a unanimous All-American alongside First-team All-SEC in 2022.

By trading down, the Bears gained a treasure trove of draft capital. By drafting Carter, the Bears get all of those assets and one of the best prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bears double down at WR

In their trade with the Panthers, Chicago landed star wide receiver DJ Moore. The Bears traded for Chase Claypool last season and still have Darnell Mooney on the roster. However, as the Bears look to give Justin Fields more weapons, they’ll come away from the NFL Draft with at least two wide receivers.

Last season, tight end Cole Kmet was actually the Bears leading receiver with 544 yards and seven touchdowns. No wide receiver broke 500+ receiving yards. Mooney came close with 493 while Claypool had just 140 yards in his first seven games with the Bears.

Moore is certainly a big get for Chicago. He has at least 788 receiving yards in all five of his NFL seasons. Claypool and Mooney could take a step forward as could ancillary players like Dante Pettis and Equanimeous St. Brown. Kmet and new signee Robert Tonyan will both have a role.

However, the Bears could still use some firepower in their offense. With Moore, Claypool and Mooney, maybe they don’t use an early pick on a WR. However, they won’t leave the draft without a few play makers at receiver.

Help in the trenches

Among the Bears’ biggest weaknesses was getting to the quarterback and stopping the rush from getting to Fields. Throughout the 2023 NFL Draft, the Bears will put an emphasis on improving both their offensive and defensive line. When fans look back on this year’s draft, they’ll think of how focused Chicago was to improving in the trenches.

The Bears allowed Justin Fields to get sacked 55 times in 2022. They allowed 58 overall, which was the fifth highest in the NFL. Chicago did sign guard Nate Davis this offseason. Right tackle Teven Jenkins has flashed when healthy. However, for Fields to succeed, he’ll need time in the pocket.

Chicago’s 20 sacks were the lowest in the NFL in 2022. They were one of just three teams to record less than 30 sacks. Their leading sack artist was actually Jaquan Brisker, who had four. The Bears made a slight upgrade with the signing of DeMarcus Walker. But much like offense line, they need severe upgrades on the D line.

With 10 picks in the NFL Draft, the Bears will have numerous chances to find their next star. With gaping holes on both sides, the Bears will look to use plenty of those picks on offensive or defensive linemen.