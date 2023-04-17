Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022. Get in touch: colin.gallant0@gmail.com

The Chicago Bears have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with receiver/return specialist Dante Pettis, the team announced on Monday.

“Pettis appeared in all 17 games with seven starts in his first season with the Bears last year, catching 19 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns, rushing for 37 yards on two carries and averaging 9.1 yards on 18 punt returns,” wrote Larry Mayer of Chicagobears.com on Monday.

The 27-year-old was originally drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2018 NFL Draft. He is a University of Washington product, where he set an NCAA record with nine career punt return touchdowns.

Pettis has also appeared in 33 NFL games, including 12 starts, with the San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants before joining the Bears. He caught 52 passes for 739 yards and nine touchdowns in that time, per Mayer.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound receiver and return specialist played 28 games and 12 starts for the 49ers over three seasons, accumulating 38 receptions for 576 yards and seven scores.

He was waived by the 49ers before joining the Giants the next day, appearing in two games in 2020 and three in 2021 for New York, catching 14 passes for 163 yards and two TDs, per Mayer.

Dante Pettis was signed to a one-year pact by the Bears in 2022, and he’ll get another year with the franchise in 2023.

The California native is the son of Gary Pettis, a baseball legend who spent 11 years an an outfielder from 1982-92. He’s spent 29 seasons as a Major League Baseball coach; after serving as a coach with the Chicago White Sox from 1997-02, he’s spent the last nine with the Houston Astros, winning the World Series with the team in 2017 and 2022.