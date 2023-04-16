Once considered the favorite to be the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, defensive tackle Jalen Carter has tumbled down boards during a hellish pre-draft cycle. His involvement in a fatal car crash and an underwhelming, overweight pro day have fueled speculation that he might slip out of the top 10 entirely. Fortunately for Carter, though, the Chicago Bears are reportedly undeterred by his off-field problems ahead of this month’s NFL Draft.

“I’ve heard defensive tackle Jalen Carter (Georgia) won’t fall past [the Chicago Bears’] pick at No. 9,” wrote Matt Miller, an ESPN NFL reporter, about Bears NFL Draft intel. “They are said to value him highly.”

From a purely football-based perspective, Carter would be a dream pick for the Bears. During his time at Georgia, Carter was a two-time national champion and the leader and star of a historically dominant defense, racking up 15.5 sacks over his final two seasons. Even playing alongside future NFL players like Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, Travon Walker and Devonte Wyatt, Carter stood out as the most talented member of Georgia’s defense. Accordingly, he was named an unanimous, consensus All-American in 2022 and was an All-SEC selection in both 2021 and 2022.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Still, if teams are spooked by Carter’s spate of recent issues, it would make sense. In January, Carter was drag racing against teammate Devin Willock and Georgia football staffer Chandler LeCroy when Willock and LeCroy’s car crashed into utility poles and killed Willock and LeCroy. At the NFL Draft Combine in March, an arrest warrant for suspicion of reckless driving and racing was issued for Carter, who posted a $4,000 bond and was able to return to the combine.