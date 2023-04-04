Ben Cooper has been a writer for ClutchPoints since April 2021. He is a 18-year-old working toward becoming a sports analyst. He covers the NBA and NFL and is a lifelong Lakers fan.

The Chicago Bears are a team on the rise, with many major moves this offseason. Chicago traded the first overall pick for a big return, which yielded the ninth overall pick, a second-round pick this year, a first-round pick in 2024, a second-round pick in 2025, and star wide receiver DJ Moore.

The Bears are doing their best to improve their roster around young quarterback Justin Fields. Acquiring more draft capital and bringing in a big-time receiver does the job. Moore is a high-quality receiver who has caught 364 passes for 5,201 yards and 21 touchdowns in his five seasons, per Pro Football Reference. Chicago has also made some splashes in free agency, signing Tremaine Edmunds, Nate Davis, DeMarcus Walker, TJ Edwards, Robert Tonyan, and more.

Their moves have really bolstered the defense while also making some solid moves on offense. The Bears struggled in the 2022-23 season but have a brighter future ahead with this tremendous offseason. Justin Fields took a jump in his second year as a starter, throwing for 2,242 yards along with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He rushed for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns on 160 carries.

Chicago is doing everything they can to build around him and give him the best chance to succeed. The Bears will look to improve even more in the draft.

With that said, here are three sleeper prospects for the Bears to target in the 2023 NFL Draft.

3. Brent Laing, Offensive Line, Minnesota

The Bears still have some work to do on the offensive line, and bringing in depth is always a good idea. Laing is a versatile offensive lineman who can play multiple positions on the line. He has played both guard and tackle, which is a good player to have as depth on an offensive line.

If Chicago suffers injuries to their offensive line, Laing would be able to step in as a guard or tackle. Laing would be a good target for the Bears on day three of the draft.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

2. Charlie Jones, WR, Purdue

Adding receiver depth is another thing that Chicago should look at in the draft. They have solid top three receivers with Moore, Darnell Mooney, and Chase Claypool. Equanimeous St. Brown is a capable 4th receiver, but outside of that, they could use some more talent in the room.

Charlie Jones had a breakout season at Purdue and caught 110 passes for 1,361 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s a quick receiver, as he ran a 4.43 40-yard dash.

1. Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR, West Virginia

Another receiver that would be a good fit for the Bears is Bryce Ford-Wheaton. He is another receiver that should be available on day three of the draft. At West Virginia last season, Ford-Wheaton caught 62 passes for 675 yards and seven touchdowns.

Ford-Wheaton is a 6’4”, 221-pound big-body receiver with great speed. He ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the combine. Ford-Wheaton is an X receiver who is a deep threat and can make a play on 50-50 balls.

He does need to improve as a route runner but overall has the tools to be a quality receiver. Anywhere between the 5th to 7th round would be the range to target Ford-Wheaton in the draft.

The Bears still have some work to do with the draft approaching. While the more flashy picks come in the earlier rounds, getting a sleeper late in the draft can make a difference. Chicago should keep doing their best to build around Fields and put him in the best position to thrive.