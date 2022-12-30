By Dan Fappiano · 4 min read

The Chicago Bears Week 17 matchup against the Detroit Lions pits two NFC North foes against each other. Ahead of the Bears-Lions game, we’ll be making our Bears Week 17 predictions.

Chicago and Detroit have seen their seasons go in different directions. The Bears, at 3-12, are looking towards the future. Detroit, at 7-7 is looking to reach the postseason. While the Bears won’t be playing for the playoffs, there are still divisional bragging rights up for grabs.

In their first game of the season, back in Week 10, the Lions narrowly defeated the Bears 31-30. Detroit trailed by 14 heading into the fourth quarter. However, they outscored the Bears 21-6 in the fourth quarter to steal a victory.

The Bears will be traveling to Detroit in Week 17. They’ll look to dash the Lions’ playoff chances while adding another moral victory to their win column. With both teams looking to pick up a W, let’s get in to our Bears Week 17 predictions.

4. Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields will break his rushing record, gaining 180+ yards on the ground

Justin Fields has been electric as a rushing quarterback this season. Through 14 games, Fields has run 150 times for 1,011 yards and eight touchdowns. He leads all QBs in rushing yards with the second closest being the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, who has 764 yards. He currently has the seventh most rushing yards of all players in the NFL, including running backs.

The Bears’ quarterback set an NFL record when he rushed for 178 yards against the Dolphins in Week 9. Against the Lions in Week 17, he’ll shatter that record as he eclipses 180+ rushing yards.

The last time Chicago and Detroit faced off, Fields ran for 147 yards and two touchdowns. The Lions are one of the worst defensive teams in the league. They rank dead last in total defense (409.9 yards per game) and 27th in rushing defense (145.9 YPG).

Fields missed some time earlier this year with a shoulder injury. Despite the Bears’ poor record, he has decided to return to the field this year. He’ll be looking to end the Lions’ playoff chances by continuing to etch his name in the record books with another historic performance.

2. Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert will rush for 100+ yards

On the surface, this may not seem so bold. A running back gaining over 100 yards is commonplace in today’s NFL. However, Herbert is just a game removed from coming off of IR and is the backup to David Montgomery.

Still, Week 17 against the Lions is the perfect time for the Bears to see what they have in Herbert.

Herbert injured his hip in Week 10 and missed four games for Chicago. He returned in Week 16 against the Bills, but rushed just six times for seven yards. Overall on the season, Herbert has run 114 times for 650 yards and four touchdowns.

But the Lions are not the Bills. As mentioned, they have a porous run defense that should open up more holes for Herbert. Like Fields, Herbert decided to return to the field after an injury despite the Bears’ record. Now fully healthy, Chicago will give Herbert a larger share of the backfield.

Montgomery will be a free agent following the 2022 season. He has been solid for Chicago, running for 756 yards and five touchdowns. However, Herbert is under contract until 2025 on a deal that maxes out at $1 million in 2024.

Facing a defensively weak Lions team, this is the week for Herbert to shine. He should get more touches and will eclipse the 100-yard barometer for only the second time this season.

1. The Chicago Bears put up a strong fight, but the Lions win by a touchdown

The Lions are on a mission. They control their own destiny. Defeating the Bears gets Detroit one step closer to reaching the postseason. They simply can’t afford to lose to Chicago.

However, that doesn’t mean the Bears will make it easy on them. They won’t just lie down. As they have done numerous times this year, Chicago will find a way to make it close.

But for all their defensive woes, the Lions have actually been one of the best offensive teams in the NFL this year. They rank fourth in the league, averaging 375.5 yards per game.

When the Bears and Lions squared off in Week 10, Detroit gained 323 yards of offense. But that was with Chicago having players such as Eddie Jackson, Jack Sanborn and Jaylon Johnson in the lineup. All three of them have been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

In any divisional matchup each team is looking to come out with a win. The Bears will put up a fight, but Detroit’s offensive firepower will be too much to overcome.