The Boston Red Sox have won six of their last eight matchups after busting out of a six-game losing streak at the end of June. The team now gets to sink its teeth into a historically bad Colorado Rockies team as Boston attempts to get back into the playoff picture. And the Red Sox will be receiving reinforcements soon.

Manager Alex Cora delivered encouraging updates on both Alex Bregman and Masataka Yoshida during a pregame presser Monday, per WEEI’s Tom Carroll.

Bregman is on the verge of a return to the Red Sox lineup. “Realistically [he will be back] sooner rather than later. How soon, we don’t know yet. But… he feels great,” Cora said. Adding that, “If it was up to [Bregman]” he would have made his return “yesterday.”

Alex Bregman is nearing a return to the Red Sox

The Red Sox manager also addressed Yoshida’s status And the third-year pro is even further along than Bregman. “Masa, he’ll be activated this week… most likely Wednesday,” Cora said.

Yoshida began the season on the injured list after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder in October. The team transferred him to the 60-day IL in May but Yoshida began a rehab assignment last week and is expected to make his 2025 debut in the series finale against the Rockies.

Bregman got off to a hot start in his first season with the Red Sox. The Gold Glove third baseman signed a three-year, $120 million contract with Boston over the offseason and quickly established himself in the team’s lineup. He slashed .299/.385/.553 with 11 home runs, 35 RBI, a 159 OPS+ and 2.9 bWAR in 51 games.

Cora acknowledged that the two-time All-Star “feels like he can go right now” but the team needs to “be smart about” handing his return from the injury. Bregman has been sidelined with a right quad strain for over six weeks after landing on the 10-day IL on May 24,

While Cora didn’t outright dismiss the possibility of Bregman rejoining the Red Sox for their upcoming series against the Tampa Bay Rays, he stressed the team’s preference for erring on the side of caution. “We’ve gotta keep him healthy, that’s the most important thing.”

Boston closes out the first half of the season with a four-game series against the Rays beginning on July 10. The team is 46-45 and 6.5 games back in the AL East entering play on Monday.