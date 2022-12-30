By Kendall Capps · 4 min read

The Detroit Lions Week 17 matchup with the Chicago Bears is darn near a must win for the team from the motor city. That is because all of their incredible momentum came to a screeching half in embarrassing fashion last week. The Lions had won five of six entering last weekend’s game against the Carolina Panthers. Their defense had played so well, particularly against the run. Then the Panthers rushed for more than 200 yards in the first half alone during a 37-23 drubbing.

That loss pushed the Lions to 7-8. They are now tied with the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers a half game behind the Washington Commanders for the final playoff spot. With a season-ending game against the division rival Packers in Week 18, the Lions must win this game.

The Bears might not be winning games, but they aren’t the pushovers they once were earlier this season. Chicago’s offense has been jump started by Justin Fields. His ability to make plays with his legs has helped open up the offense and allowed David Montgomery to find running room once again.

With so much on the line, let’s get to the Lions Week 17 bold predictions against the Bears.

4. Lions QB Jared Goff throws 3+ Touchdown Passes

I know that I am not the only one that has noticed how well Jared Goff plays at home. He has been fantastic playing in front of the Ford Field crowd 32 touchdown passes to just six interceptions since he was first traded to Detroit from Los Angeles. Those numbers are spectacular.

As a whole this season, Goff has 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions. That includes 20 touchdowns and three interceptions at home. This week, he will face a lackluster Bears defense that has been shredded all season.

Earlier this season outdoors at Soldier Field, he completed over 73 percent of his passes. That was when the Lions offense was not close to full strength. Amon-Ra St. Brown and D’Andre Swift are both healthy and active this time around. DJ Chark and Josh Reynolds offer solid alternative options in the passing game.

I would look for Goff to find the end zone three times Sunday and likely throw for a ton of yards in the process.

3. Detroit defense allows over 200 yards rushing

Up until last week, the Lions defense and particularly run defense was playing excellent. They had shut down the Giants, Bills, Jets, Vikings and Jaguars ground games over the previous five weeks. That includes holding Dalvin Cook to 23 yards on 15 carries.

Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers run game had come to complete stop over the last few weeks. Everything was lined up for another great game for Detroit. Instead, the Panthers had two different running backs go over 100 yards rushing. That is what is going to happen again, except one of the players will be a quarterback.

Justin Fields leads all quarterbacks with over 1,000 yards rushing. David Montgomery returned to action in a big way last week and should see plenty of opportunities again this weekend. The Bears will look to run the football a lot and keep Goff on the sideline.

My prediction is that both Montgomery and Fields surpass 100 yards rushing vs. the Lions defense.

2. Amon-Ra St. Brown has 10+ catches for over 100 yards

This one would not come as a shock. Amon-Ra St. Brown previously caught 10 passes for 119 yards in the Lions Week 9 win over the Bears. That game was a crazy back and forth affair that the Lions escaped with, 31-30. This game should not look all that different.

As I talked about above, Goff is likely to have a field day against the Bears defense. St. Brown will be the primary beneficiary of that once again. Chark has become the consistent deep threat, but those are about the only effective routes he runs. Reynolds is more of a possession receiver.

But St. Brown is in the midst of a breakout season. He is already over 1,000 yards receiving this season despite missing a couple games and being hobbled in a couple others. He should have another really big game here.

1. Lions survive another scare

The over/under for this game is currently 52.5. That’s a large total and is so for a reason. There is every reason to believe there will be plenty of points but if Dan Campbell has changed anything in Detroit, it is this team’s toughness. They play hard every week and this will be no exception.

Look for Detroit to improve to 8-8 and face the Green Bay Packers with a playoff shot on the line in Week 18.