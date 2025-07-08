Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Andrew Vaughn immediately made a big impact in his first game for his new team. In fact, the former Chicago White Sox infielder smashed a home run right in his very first at-bat in a Brewers uniform during Monday night's game at American Family Field in Milwaukee versus the visiting and reigning World Series champions Los Angeles Dodgers.

Facing Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the first inning and with two runners on base, Vaughn got ahead on the count with two balls in the initial three pitches. After a strike on the fourth pitch from Yamamoto, Vaughn's bat found the sweet spot, as he launched a 409-foot home run off an 85 mph slider from the Japanese star to put the Brewers on the board with a 3-0 lead.

The ball was thrown high in the middle, but that did not matter to Vaughn, who was traded to Milwaukee by the White Sox for pitcher Aaron Civale on June 13.

Welcome to Milwaukee, Andrew Vaughn! He homers in his first @Brewers at-bat 👏 pic.twitter.com/xPqO8suKam — MLB (@MLB) July 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

“A home run on his first at-bat?! Andrew Vaughn just set the bar real high for the Brewers,” said a fan.

Another commented: “Welcome to Milwaukee, Yamamoto.”

“Wearing Prince Fielder's old number too😢 way to represent Prince 🫡,” a commenter shared.

From a different post: “I don't want to open an old wound. But his hitting .189 and in some ways, he swung at this yamameatball like he knew what was coming.”

“Where was this for the Sox?” chimed in a social media user on X (formerly Twitter).

Although it's been nearly a month since the trade, Vaughn had spent all his time in the minors until Monday. But the Brewers decided to call him up after they placed Rhys Hoskins on the injured list with a thumb issue. Vaughn was already playing well with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds before getting the call-up, as he sported a .259/.338/.500 slash lines to go along with three home runs through 65 plate appearances.

Before his trade to the Brewers, Vaughn, who has one more year of arbitration eligibility left, hit just 189/.218/.314 with five home runs and 19 RBIs across 193 plate appearances for the White Sox.