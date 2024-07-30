Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens sent a heartfelt message to his wife, USA gymnast Simone Biles, as she prepares to take part in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Baby, I can't wait to see you. Just a couple of more days and I'll be there,” Owens said during a segment on Good Morning Football. “Congrats, keep going, and good luck, baby. I love you so much.”

The Good Morning Football crew approved of the message as Owens let the world know that he was supporting his wife. The two have been together since 2020, and in 2023 went viral during an episode of The Pivot podcast when Owens said that he didn't know who Biles was when they matched on a dating app. He also said that he was the “catch” in the relationship.

Jonathan Owens received permission to miss training camp to watch Simone Biles in the Olympics

With NFL training camp happening in the midst of the Olympics, it was going to be hard for Owens to attend, but Bears head coach Matt Eberflus made sure the safety wouldn't miss it. Bears training camp started on July 26 and ends on August 14.

According to ESPN, Eberflus mentioned that he gave permission to Owens to watch Simone Biles compete in the Olympics.

“Just because we respect the Olympics. That is a big deal,” Eberflus said. “He's just supporting the one he loves the most, and I think that's so cool that he gets to do that. We welcome that, and it's going to be awesome. Go USA.”

Owens signed a two-year deal with the Bears in March, and during the negotiations, he mentioned being able to attend the Olympics during training camp.

“It was something me and my agent talked about when we went in and I signed with the team,” Owens said in a previous interview. “The Olympics coming up and who my wife is, that was just something … it was all respectful. We went to them and just asked, ‘We would really appreciate it if he could go and support his wife,’ and they were really cool about it.”

Simone Biles is looking to add more Olympic gold medals to her collection

Biles is already a four-time Olympic gold medalist, and she's looking to capture more with this being her third Olympics. Unfortunately, she'll be doing it with an apparent calf injury that she suffered during the qualification round on July 28. She managed to still finish the competition and score points in the final three events of the round.

Biles plans to compete in all four of the events of the Olympics team finals on July 30. According to Fox News, she'll go last for Team USA in vault, floor exercise, and balance team, and she'll go second on the uneven bars.