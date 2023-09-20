Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields got into some hot water on Wednesday for saying that the reason he was overthinking in weeks one and two of the 2023 season is at least partially because of the coaching, and he took some time to clarify his comments in the locker room with reporters, saying that he is not blaming Matt Eberflus or his coaches.

“I get that you guys' jobs are to get clicks, so it's like when you take my quote out of context and when you just say that, if you paint the picture from the inside out, y'all are trying to split us,” Justin Fields said, via the 79th & Halas Podcast. “I'm not blaming anything on the coaches. I'm never going to blame anything on the coaches, never going to blame anything on my teammates. Whatever happens in the game, I will take all of the blame. I don't care if a dropped pass, it have been a pass. Put it on me. But, never when you hear anything come out of my mouth to where I will blame it on somebody else in this organization, my teammates, never you hear that.”

Justin Fields clarifies his comments from his press conference earlier pic.twitter.com/veLleoGbnV — 79th & Halas Podcast (@79thAndHalas) September 20, 2023

Justin Fields went on to say that he should have said he has to play better from the start, and asked reporters to use his full quote and not chop it up into pieces.

“So I just want to clear that up, and just know that like, I need to play better. That's it. Point blank. That's what I should have said in the first place, but you know I was trying to give y'all more details because I appreciate y'all for doing what y'all do, and I try to give y'all the information y'all want for you guys' job. So I'm going to do that in the future, but I ask you guys just do put the whole quote out.”

Fields and the Bears will look to turn his season around in Week 3 on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs.