It has not been an ideal start to the season for the Chicago Bears, to say the least, and head coach Matt Eberflus said that defensive coordinator Alan Williams is still away from the team today, while declining to say if they had any discussions, whether Williams will return, or if he is still employed in that role, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

The Bears have struggled on both sides of the ball, and while much of the focus is on the offense, with Justin Fields, the offensive scheme and the poor play from the offensive line, the defense has been disappointing, especially when taking into account the money that was put into the unit in free agency. General manager Ryan Poles spent a lot of money on linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and TJ Edwards.

The Bears had 38 points scored on them in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers Week 1, and 27 points against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2, although Justin Fields threw a pick six in each of the two games.

With a tough game against the Kansas City Chiefs coming up this weekend, it is a tough time to have uncertainty at the defensive coordinator position. It will be interesting to see if there is something more official announced regarding Alan Williams' status this week.

The good thing is that Matt Eberflus is a defensive coach, so it should not be that much different with Williams away from the team.

Either way, the Bears need to pull of a big upset to not let things spiral too far out of control.