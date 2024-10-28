Just eight weeks into the 2024 NFL season, it already feels like the Washington Commanders have done it all after Jayden Daniels' first career Hail Mary. The rookie stole the show once again in Week 8 by taking out the Chicago Bears on the last play of the game.

After the dust settled, clips of the Commanders' radio broadcast call of the play went viral on social media. The call perfectly represented the swing of emotions for all Washington fans both in the stadium and watching from home.

Expand Tweet

The Washington Commanders Radio Network booth was anchored by Bram Weinstein on play-by-play duties with former players London Fletcher and Logan Paulsen as analysts. Fletcher, a retired linebacker, is a member of the team's Ring of Honor.

Daniels managed to find wideout Noah Brown on the play for a 52-yard desperation heave after briefly avoiding minor pressure. The throw did not make it to the end zone but was tipped into the air by Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson and into the waiting hands of Brown, who stood behind the pack.

The throw resulted in Daniels' only touchdown of the day in a low-scoring game that ended with a score of 18-15. It came just four plays after Roschon Johnson gave Chicago the go-ahead score with 25 seconds remaining.

Commanders remain in first place of NFC East with win

It was not as clean of a win as they would have liked, but the Commanders' second straight victory keeps them in sole possession of first in the NFC East. Washington's 6-2 record is a half-game ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles' 5-2 stance.

As the 2024 season approaches its midway point, the NFC East has practically become a two-man race between Washington and Philadelphia. The Dallas Cowboys are a distant third at 3-4 following their loss on Sunday Night Football to the San Francisco 49ers. The New York Giants are even further behind at 2-5 entering their Monday Night Football matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Commanders take their divisional lead into East Rutherford in Week 9, where they will rematch the Giants on the road. While they won the first matchup, it was evident that New York likely would have won the game had kicker Graham Gano not gotten injured on the opening kickoff. Washington did not score a touchdown in the game but the Giants were unable to kick any field goals or extra points, leading to an unorthodox 21-18 win for the Commanders.