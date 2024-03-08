Caleb Williams is highly expected to be the No. 1 pick overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. For that reason, buzz and chatter are running rampant around the Chicago Bears franchise. So much so, that speculation grew that Williams is already in Chicago, however, those rumors appear to be false.
Reports claim that Caleb Williams was spotted leaving a Chase Bank in Highland Park, a well-known suburb of Chicago, per Jon Greenberg of The Athletic. However, Greenberg's source may have been mistaken, as someone informed The Athletic that Williams is not in Chicago this week.
“Just after lunchtime Thursday afternoon as I was writing a column about Caleb Williams, I received a hot tip from a friend who is a Chicago Bears season ticket holder: Caleb Williams was just spotted at the Chase Bank branch in Highland Park.”
Greenberg's source was essentially a friend of a friend who claimed to have seen Caleb Williams. The anonymous source claims he even followed the vehicle he believed Williams was inside of. However, that was all for nought, as it was quickly shut down by someone closer to the prospect quarterback.
“A source close to the quarterback told The Athletic’s Kalyn Kahler that Williams wasn't in town. A Bears official responded to me with a wisecrack about my source also visiting a legal weed dispensary.”
When you have a prospect like Caleb Williams in the NFL Draft, speculation like this is going to fester until the pick is made. At the very least, there were some rumors claiming the prospect quarterback was visiting with the Bears. That very well could be true, but it may have happened at a different time.
The NFL Draft isn't until late April. So, we're likely to hear plenty of speculation regarding the Bears and Caleb Williams. There's a chance another team makes a trade up to select Williams. But only time will tell how the Draft plays out.