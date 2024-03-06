New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will be hitting the free agent market next week after struggling to agree to a long-term deal for over a year, and the Chicago Bears are once again rumored to be a potential destination for Barkley, according to Luis C. Medina of Bears Nation.
The Giants placed the franchise tag on Saquon Barkley last offseason, preventing him from hitting the open market, where the Bears could have tried to sign him. This time around, Chicago will have the chance to make a run at Barkley.
Based on the way the Giants have operated since Joe Schoen took over as general manager, it would be a bit of a surprise if Barkley returned to New York, especially if there is a considerable market for him when free agency starts.
The Bears are in an interesting spot, and based on where they are most likely going this offseason, adding Barkley makes a ton of sense.
Saquon Barkley would make things easier for a rookie QB like Caleb Williams
Coming out of the NFL Combine, the expectation for most people is that the Bears will select Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick. When you have a quarterback on a rookie contract for multiple years, it makes sense to spend in other areas, specifically less valuable positions like running back.
Adding Barkley to the Bears' backfield gives Caleb Williams someone to lean on and another weapon to use in the passing game alongside DJ Moore and potentially another high-end wide receiver who could be available with the No. 9 pick.
With the potential departure of Justin Fields and the entrance of Williams, the Bears will have to bolster their rushing game. Fields did a lot of the heavy-lifting in that regard. Signing Barkley would offset a good amount of the loss in the ground game.