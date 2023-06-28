The new Chicago Bears stadium drama continues, and another Chicagoland suburb is throwing its hat in the ring to be the new Bears home if/when the team leaves its longtime home, Soldier Field. And if we had to guess, there’s a good chance that hat says, “Wayne’s World” on it.

The mayor of Aurora, Illinois, a suburb about 45 miles due west of Soldier Field, has informed the Bears that his city would like to be the home of the team’s new stadium.

“Aurora offers unparalleled key resources to take a vision and make dreams come true,” Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin wrote in a letter to the Bears. And “representatives of the Chicago Bears organization responded quickly and positively” to Irvin’s letter, according to a statement from The City of Aurora.

Aurora — best known in pop culture as the home of the fictional SNL and Wayne's World characters Wayne and Garth — is just the latest in a long line of Chicagoland municipalities to court the Bears’ new stadium project.

The team is currently in the demolition phase of building a new stadium on a property the Bears own in Arlington Heights, Illinois. However, the team and Cook County are still at odds over property tax issues, which is stalling the organization’s full commitment to the project.

The Bears are also in talks with Waukegan, Illinois, Naperville, Illinois, and the City of Chicago, which are all interested in getting or keeping the Bears in their municipality. Now, you can add Aurora to that list.

Soldier Field in downtown Chicago has been the home of the Bears since the 1920s, but now the stadium is the oldest and smallest in the NFL. Plus, it’s owned by the Chicago Park District, not the team, making it less profitable for the NFL franchise than most stadiums in the league.