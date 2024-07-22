The Chicago Bears are hoping they have their quarterback of the future in Caleb Williams after they used the first overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft on him. And with training camp underway, fans are getting their first look at Williams with his new team, and it seems like he's making quite a good first impression.

Williams solidified himself as the top cornerback in the 2024 draft class well before he got selected by the Bears, and he has the potential to become one of the top passers in the league. While he still has a long way to go before he manages to hit those heights, he's gotten off to a good start at training camp, with several folks praising his “special” start to his rookie campaign.

Bears hoping Caleb Williams can deliver on sky-high potential

Williams excelled during his time in college, and the Bears are hoping he can successfully make the transition to the NFL. It's obviously going to be a bit tough getting thrown into the fire as a rookie, but Williams has a strong supporting cast around him on offense, and that should help him hit the ground running.

It's only training camp, so you have to take everything you see with a grain of salt, but it looks like that's precisely what Williams has done. Several folks have been raving about his strong play, which is precisely what the team and their fans were hoping for. If he can immediately figure things out under center, Chicago could emerge as a dark horse playoff contender.

The fact that Williams has a strong supporting cast around him will surely help. Keenan Allen and DJ Moore are one of the top one-two tandems at wide receiver in the league, and Cole Kmet is a lethal red zone threat in the air. If Williams can hold up his end of the bargain, there's a lot to like about the Chicago offense.

Again, you can put so much into what you see during training camp, but so far, things are looking great for Williams and the Bears. If he can carry it over to when Chicago takes the field for games that matter, they could end up surprising some folks this upcoming season.