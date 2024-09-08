The Chicago Bears earned a victory in Caleb Williams' NFL debut. However, it wasn't necessarily Williams' effort that earned the Bears a victory.

Chicago came away with a 24-17 victory over the Tennessee Titans. Williams completed 14-of-29 passes for 93 scoreless yards. While Williams is relishing the victory, he knows he must show more in Week 2 and beyond, via Chris Emma of Audacy.

“It's great to get this first win. We're all excited. We went to the locker room and celebrated. I sat down, enjoyed the moment, just watching our guys celebrate and understanding that I need to do better and I will be better.”

The Bears found themselves down early, trailing 17-3 heading into halftime. They were bailed out by their special teams as Jonathan Owens returned a blocked punt for a touchdown. After two field goals, Tyrique Stevenson returned a Will Levis interception 43 yards for the interception. It was the final nail in the coffin and sealed Chicago's victory.

But throughout the Bears' second half comeback, Williams wasn't anywhere to be found. The offense's longest drive of the game went 46 yards and ended in a punt. As a whole, Chicago gained 148 yards of total offense. Only 64 of those yards came via the pass.

Still, the Bears are committed to Caleb Williams for the long haul. One game doesn't suddenly change his long term outlook. Chicago is counting on Williams to turnaround a lifeless offense.

Chicago will take solace in knowing they won a game without Williams playing at their best. But they didn't take him No. 1 to play second fiddle, and he knows that. The quarterback has now had the opportunity to shake off the rookie jitters. Heading into Week 2, he is determined to turn things around and prove why he is the present and future under center for the Bears.