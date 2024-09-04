Caleb Williams has already been chosen as a team captain. Also, he earned praise from NFC executives. And now a former MVP dropped extra pressure on the Chicago Bears rookie by sharing a huge expectation.

Former quarterback Kurt Warner said Williams will dial up good numbers in 2024, according to the NFL Network post on X.

“@Kurt13Warner turned on the tape to show you what he liked from @CALEBcsw in the preseason 📽️. I do expect him, with those weapons around him, to have a very, very solid rookie year.”

Bears QB Caleb Williams looks NFL ready

Of course, not everybody jumped on the Williams for rookie of the year ship. Former standout quarterback is taking a wait-and-see attitude, according to bolavip via the Colin Cowherd Show.

“It is very easy to evaluate the physical aspect of the game, how well he throws the ball,” Brady said. “For me, I think the sustainable part of a quarterback is really what’s up here. It’s what’s in the brain. A lot of these guys (rookies) can throw the ball. A lot of them can move in the pocket. Watching Caleb (Williams) do it, he’s exceptional at it, but to me, it’s a deeper level than that.”

The Bears grabbed Williams as the No. 1 overall pick and pretty much immediately installed him as their starter. But despite the hype, Bears chairman George McCaskey wants everybody to take a step back and exhale, according to the Chicago Sun-Times via newsweek.com.

“Typically, the No. 1 pick in the draft comes into a situation where it's going to take a while for things to come together,” McCaskey said. “Caleb's got a lot of support — a solid defense, good receivers, good offensive line, a good running game, tight ends. But I hope people will be patient. There are going to be growing pains. He's going to make mistakes. That's part of the learning process for any young quarterback.”

McCaskey added he understands people wanting elevate Williams quickly.

“I understand the impatience,” McCasey said. “That's to be expected, to a certain extent. (Williams) can't do it by himself. We've all seen some very talented quarterbacks who didn't have the help around them and who struggled as a result.”

Part of the excitement surrounding Williams involves his offensive weapons. He has versatile D'Andre Swift in the backfield and a potential impressive trio of receivers with D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen, and Romeo Odunze.

What did Donovan McNabb have to say about Williams?

Another former quarterback great, Donovan McNabb, said Williams needs to master the playbook, first and foremost, according to Sports Illustrated.

“The first thing that he has to do is he has to integrate himself into the playbook,” McNabb said. “And we can talk about the athletic ability, we can talk about the arm strength. We can talk about all the plays that he makes outside of the pocket. But if he doesn't understand what the play call is and reading the defense and understanding his keys, then he's not going to be successful.

“I think for all young quarterbacks, they get rushed into the situation too early. Now he's in a perfect situation with all the talent around him, but yet still he has to understand what's expected of him in that office.”