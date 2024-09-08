The Chicago Bears have high hopes for the 2024 season as they bring back a strong defense and have a new-look offense that features No. 1 draft pick Caleb Williams. They opened the season with a home game against the Tennessee Titans, and while the start was not pretty, the home team left Soldier Field with a 24-17 victory.

Williams was breathing a sigh of relief as he became the first quarterback drafted with the No. 1 pick to win his season-opening game since 2002 when David Carr led the Houston Texans past the Dallas Cowboys. While the Bears got the win, it was anything but an easy debut for the former Heisman Trophy winner from USC.

Williams was hoping to light up the scoreboard with his passing and ability to lead the offense, but that did not happen. He was unable to deliver any significant offensive rhythm, and the Titans took charge in the first half as they built a 17-0 lead. The Bears didn't score until Cairo Santos connected on a short field goal with just seconds to go in the first half.

It seemed that Bears fans would have to accept a loss for their team in the season opener, something they were used to seeing from their team. The Bears were just 10-24 during the last two seasons.

However, the Bears turned the game around in the second half.

Special teams and defense give Bears and Williams a lift

After Williams and the Bears failed to move the ball on their first possession of the second half, the Bears defense and special teams asserted themselves. The Titans made one first down but were then forced to punt shortly thereafter. Chicago special teamer Daniel Hardy raced in and blocked the punt, and defensive back Jonathan Owens picked up the loose ball and raced 21 yards for a touchdown. That score brought the Bears within seven points.

Santos followed with a pair of fourth quarter field goals to draw the Bears within a point, and that's when the Bears defense took over and put the game in the win column. Tennessee quarterback Will Levis was under pressure throughout the second half, and he made a crucial error midway through the final period. As he tried to escape pressure, he attempted what looked like a backhanded flip towards the sidelines.

Defensive back Tyrique Stevenson easily picked off the floating football and raced 43 yards for the go-ahead touchdown. Williams connected with D'Andre Swift on a successful two-point conversion attempt, giving the Bears a seven-point lead.

Despite the win, Williams struggled in his debut. He completed 14 of 29 passes for just 93 yards. He did not throw a touchdown pass but he avoided an interception even though several of his passes were batted down by the Titans defense.

Caleb Williams and the Bears will attempt to go 2-0 when they travel to Houston in Week 2 to take on C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans.