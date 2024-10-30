The Chicago Bears coming off a heartbreaking Week 8 loss to the Washington Commanders. Chicago had the lead late, but a last-second Hail Mary from Jayden Daniels gave Washington the 18-15 victory. Some players questioned the decisions of the coaching staff leading up to that point, while others like Tyrique Stevenson took accountability for the play. Caleb Williams chimed in the discourse as well.

Williams shared his thoughts in a Bears media availability on Monday, drawing upon this lesson he has learned:

“OK teams, nobody leads. Good teams, coaches lead. The great teams, players lead,” Williams said, per Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic.

Williams alluded to player's comments being an example of the Bears being a players-led team. An example of this is seen from Tyrique Stevenson.

Stevenson was one of several players who jumped at Jayden Daniels' Hail Mary and attempted to knock it down. However, in the process, he left Noah Brown wide open in the end zone. When the ball was tipped backward, Brown caught the pass for an easy game-winning touchdown. This was Stevenson's message to the Bears after the untimely play:

“I apologized for letting them down. I let the moment get too big… It's something that can't ever happen again and won't happen again,” Stevenson said, per Kevin Fishbain.

Not everyone had the same response to Chicago's letdown play. Jaylon Johnson joined 670 The Score and provided his take:

“It was a rushed situation when it didn't have to be. I feel like we definitely could've slowed down. I feel like we could've possibly taken a timeout to get everybody situated,” Johnson said.

Is Matt Eberflus' failure to take a timeout the reason why the Bears were not prepared for the moment?

Regardless, Caleb Williams understands that the game is ultimately in the players' hands, and they must be the ones to learn from the moment and be better next time.