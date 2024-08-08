Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears are currently gearing up to take part in the 2024 NFL season, which is slated to begin in about a month. Williams of course was the number one overall pick in this past draft and carries with him immense expectations for a Bears team that has made significant roster changes this offseason to help ease the load on their young star.

Williams has generated criticism by some for perhaps overstepping his bounds at times as a rookie in the NFL, including reportedly scolding his teammates for not keeping the locker room clean, among other things.

Recently, Williams broke down why these criticisms don't phase him in the slightest.

“I couldn't give two… you probably know the next word,” said the Bears quarterback, via Up & Adams on X, formerly Twitter. “I don't really care about the outside people. It only matters about the people in the building, the people around every day… my support system of my family and all of them. So, other than them and the people in the building, have fun. Get all your clicks that you need. Have at it… I see it (the criticism) and it doesn't phase me because I know who I am.”

A mature rookie quarterback

While he has been in the spotlight for quite some time dating back to his days as the starting quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner for the USC Trojans in college, Williams hasn't shown any signs of letting this attention affect his leadership style or how seriously he seems to take the game.

He has at times garnered a reputation as a player who tends to march to the beat of his own drum, but that doesn't necessarily have to be a bad team as it pertains to finding success at the NFL level with the Bears.

As previously mentioned, the Bears have already heavily invested in building their team around Williams, who they were able to select at number one due to a previous trade with the Carolina Panthers. The Bears used their own first round selection to draft wide receiver Rome Odunze out of Washington, and also invested in their receiving core by extending DJ Moore and acquiring former Los Angeles Chargers star Keenan Allen.

It remains to be seen whether all of this will be enough to lift the Bears back into the playoff race, which they've been longing for for quite some time. However, if the early results are any indication, Williams sure seems up to the challenge of leading an NFL franchise.