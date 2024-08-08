The Chicago Bears are entering one of their most anticipated seasons in a long time. Rookie QB Caleb Williams is expected to lead the Bears into a new era and has a chance to become the best passer in franchise history. The team is also currently being featured on Hard Knocks, which always tends to increase national exposure and expectations. All of that isn't bothering rookie Rome Odunze.

Bears rookie WR Rome Odunze recently appeared on The Sick Podcast with Adam Rank. Odunze was asked about his thoughts on playing in the same position room as veteran WRs like DJ Moore and Keenan Allen.

Odunze did not hesitate to say that he is excited for the opportunity.

“I love it, honestly,” Odunze declared. “At every stage of my career I feel like I've had veteran guys ahead of me. In my younger years and I've learned so much from those people and flourished with their opportunities [and became the No.1 option.]”

However, Odunze believes that the Bears have several No.1 WRs on the roster, which should be terrifying for opposing defenses.

“But here, I think it's a collection of wide receivers who all are WR1s, that's the way I look at it. Just being able to learn from those guys and compete alongside them creates fear in a defense and [creates many] options for Caleb.”

Odunze is in an ideal situation in Chicago. He can develop chemistry with his franchise QB right away. Odunze can also learn behind Moore and Allen, but should have a chance for increased production in his sophomore season.

Watch out for Rome Odunze and the Bears in 2024.

Bears rookie QB Caleb Williams will make his NFL debut on Saturday against the Bills

This is not a drill Bears fans!

According to Brad Briggs on X, formerly Twitter, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus confirmed that QB Caleb Williams will start on Saturday against the Bills.

Eberflus said that “we want to see a good flow and rhythm to it.” However, he will not detail how many snaps Williams will receive.

He also confirmed that other starters who are available will be playing as well.

This means that rookie WR Rome Odunze will likely take the field with Williams for the first time.

The Bills should provide a solid test for Caleb Williams and the rest of the Bears first-team offense. Buffalo's defense has a solid front seven that could get some pressure on Williams. However, while their secondary is okay, it is vulnerable enough that Williams and company could do some serious damage.

It is so good to finally have NFL football back in our lives.