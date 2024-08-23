Even though Caleb Williams won't take the field for the Chicago Bears' last preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, he's still leaving a strong mark on the fan base.

Prior to the last preseason matchup with the Chiefs, Williams was observed walking near the stands on the field. He briefly glanced up and seemed to acknowledge a fan who was signaling to him.

Caleb Williams making a fan's day

The fan, sporting a Williams No. 18 jersey, was visibly thrilled to see the rookie quarterback. Williams reached over the railing to share a hug with the enthusiastic supporter.

The moment was heartwarming, as the young fan beamed with joy, covering their face with their hands in disbelief.

This young fan will undoubtedly be a die-hard Bears fan. Williams deserves praise for his thoughtful gesture, which, though simple, clearly meant a great deal to her. The joy in her eyes reflects how impactful the moment was.

Williams did not participate in Thursday's game as the Bears chose to rest their starters. Although he performed impressively throughout the preseason, the focus is now on keeping him healthy for Week 1.

It’s reassuring to see such a talented player also demonstrating kindness off the field.

The Bears' top overall pick's unique sense of style

The Bears' first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is known not only for his impressive play at USC but also for his unique sense of style.

Williams is not just known for being a good guy he’s also noted for being stylish.

Caleb Williams’ bold fashion choices, including his painted nails, have attracted criticism from some online detractors since he appeared at the draft in Detroit.

Despite the negativity, the quarterback has affirmed his commitment to continue wearing nail polish. He recently discussed the reasons behind his choice during an appearance on the “Pardon My Take” podcast.

The Bears quarterback has vowed to keep painting his nails despite social media criticism. The 22-year-old explained that it helps him manage anxiety and enhances his performance on the field.

“I attempt to do it for regular season games, playoffs, and similar events. Additionally, because I've been doing it for so long, I'm attempting to ensure that I can continue to do it for games because I run out of ideas,” said Williams in the podcast.

Caleb Williams keeping it clean

When asked if he would ever paint cuss words on his nails like some athletes do with their bodies, Williams shook his head and said he wouldn't, as he didn't want to risk trouble with NFL officials.

“I will not do that [write curse or swear words]. Roger Goodell would have something to say. I'm trying to keep good-spirited things on my nails,” Williams continued.

The Bears quarterback also expressed that instead of using profanity, he would choose to paint motivational quotes on his nails. He adopted this practice from his mother, who has been a nail technician for her entire career. Williams revealed in an earlier interview with USC Athletics that he started painting his nails during his senior year of high school.

Williams' dedication to authentic self-expression has resonated with many as he gracefully handles the attention that comes with being a top NFL draft prospect. His commitment to painting his nails underscores that self-expression can thrive even within the realm of professional sports.

Caleb Williams earned the Heisman Trophy in 2022, posting an 18-8 record. He threw for nearly 8,000 yards and 72 touchdowns on 599 completions, and added over 500 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 210 carries.