On the opening day of free agency, no team was more active than the Chicago Bears. Now, even with the day nearing a close, Bears general manager Ryan Poles is still making moves. This comes with the addition of defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo took to Twitter to break the news of the signing.

“Three-year deal in total for DeMarcus Walker and the #Bears.” wrote Garofolo.

DeMarcus Walker, who is entering his seventh NFL season in 2023, underwent a breakout campaign in 2022. In his lone season with the Tennesee Titans, he appeared in all 17 games while earning six starts. On a talented Titans defensive front, Walker was able to make an impact. In total, he recorded 32 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 16 quarterback hits, and a career-high seven sacks.

Now following a strong 2022 campaign, Walker has earned a major contract.

According to the Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs, the deal is worth $21 million with $16 million guaranteed over three years.

DeMarcus Walker is just the latest Bears additon being brought in to rebuild the roster. On day one of free agency, the team also made major moves at the linebacker position. This included signing linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to a four-year, $72 million deal with $50 million guaranteed. They also chose to bring in linebacker TJ Edwards to a three-year $19.5 million deal.

On offense, the Bears looked to solidify the offensive line. This came with the signing of offensive guard Nate Davis who signed a three-year, $30 million deal.

The free agent moves by the Bears come just days after the team traded back from first overall. Now, with a roster that is trending in the right direction, the team could still look to make even more moves within free agency.