The Chicago Bears went through numerous changes as they prepare to enter the Caleb Williams. While not as major as changing quarterbacks, the Bears are planning to shake things up with a fellow recent draft pick.

Velus Jones has recently practiced as a running back, via Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Chicago. Head coach Matt Eberflus is hoping the change gives Jones multiple different ways to get on the field.

“He was welcome to that, and we feel that because of his versatility of the talents and the skill sets, he offers our offense another way to have a weapon back there,” Eberflus said. “Again, hopefully that grows into something, that's [Shane Waldron] and the offensive staff just being creative and being able to maximize our talents on our roster.”

Since being selected with the No. 71 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Velus Jones has caught just 11 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown. He actually has more rushing attempts (17) and yardage (154) than he does in the pass game.

While Jones has yet to show off his third-round pick pedigree, Eberflus still agrees. It may be an uphill battle for the now running back to make the roster with all the talent Chicago has added. But being able to contribute in multiple different ways will help Jones' cause.

“Really just execution and then show us your skill set,” Eberflus said of his Jones expectations. “We're putting you back there because you're fast, you're a bigger, stouter receiver that does a good job in the return game and you can utilize him in a bunch of different spots back there.”

State of Bears' running back room

Chicago signed D'Andre Swift to a three-year, $24 million contract this offseason. He will undoubtedly be the team's starting running back when healthy, coming off of his first career Pro Bowl with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Swift ran for a career-high 1,049 yards with five touchdowns. He added another 214 yards and a score through the air. For his entire career, Swift has 2,729 yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground with another 1,412 yards and eight scores through the air. He will be the focal point of everything Chicago does on the ground.

Behind him are Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson. Both played in the Hall of Fame Game, whereas many starters sat out. That could mean they're neck-and-neck in the backup competition. It also further shows the dedication to Swift.

Velus Jones won't carve out a regular role in the backfield, even with the problems for Herbert and Johnson he is far behind them on the depth chart. If nothing else, Eberflus and the Bears are trying to see if they can salvage the third-round pick by having him play a positions outside of wide receiver.