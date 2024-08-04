The Cleveland Browns are getting some promising news about one of their best players. Defensive end Myles Garrett practiced with the team for the first time in training camp, per NBC Sports. Garrett is dealing with a hamstring injury that's kept him sidelined.

Garrett's return to the squad drew a lot of excitement from coaches and teammates. The explosive edge rusher is expected again this season to anchor the Browns defense.

“Myles, man, come on,” Browns defensive end Za’Darius Smith said, per NBC Sports. “We all know what type of guy Myles is, man. I think he was born in a lab, but he’s different. I would say he’s a guy that’s doing more leadership now. I’m seeing him talk more in meetings and helping the younger guys and staying after practice and helping those guys as well. So that’s big for Myles and that’s big to see a guy going into what year eight? Year eight for him, man, to really show that leadership after winning defensive player of the year.”

Garrett finished the 2023 season as the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year. The importance of his return can't be understated.

Browns 2024 season outlook

The Browns are looking to get back to the AFC playoffs in 2024, after getting in as a Wild Card team last year. In 2023, Garrett had one of the best seasons of his career. He finished the campaign with 42 tackles, including 33 solo stops. The defensive end was a monster at rushing the quarterback. He recorded 14 sacks, which contributed highly to his accolades.

The Browns bowed in the Wild Card Round to the Houston Texans last season. This year, the team is looking for a deeper postseason run. Cleveland is led by quarterback DeShaun Watson, who suffered through a shoulder injury in 2023. He missed several games. Veteran Joe Flacco was able to step in and lead the team in Watson's absence, but he is no longer with the squad.

There will be some new faces playing for the Browns. Cleveland used the NFL Draft to select several defensive players, including Ohio State defensive lineman Michael Hall Jr. Hall is called upon to help Garrett rush the quarterback. Even the Browns mascot is changing, as the lovable dog who served in the role passed away this offseason.

Browns fans are surely excited for the future of this team. The squad starts their NFL preseason schedule on August 10, in a matchup with the Green Bay Packers.