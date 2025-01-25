Once the Chicago Bears hired Ben Johnson as the new head coach, he brought some of his Detroit Lions assistants with him. One of the first coaches Johnson brought from Detroit was their wide receiver coach — and Super Bowl XL champion — Antwaan Randle El. Along with Randle El, Johnson and the Bears brought over quarterback coach JT Barrett who should help develop Caleb Williams, per Brad Biggs on X.

“JT Barrett also coming from Detroit to join Ben Johnson's staff,” Biggs wrote. “He will be the #Bears quarterbacks coach. Served as asst QB coach the previous 2 years for the Lions.”

As a four-year starter for Ohio State football — including a national championship in 2014 — Barrett went undrafted, earning a handful of practice squad contracts with the New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Edmonton Elks. However, when it comes to his football career after college, most of his success has come from being a coach.

In 2022, the Lions added Barrett to their coaching staff, tasking him as an offensive assistant.

Then, from 2023 to 2024, the Lions promoted Barrett to quarterbacks coach, working on the development of former No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff.

Under Barrett, Goff had back-to-back seasons with more than 4,500 passing yards, throwing 30 or more touchdowns in both years.

Now, after Johnson hired him as the Bears' quarterback's coach, Barrett will have the chance to help develop another former No. 1 overall pick in Caleb Williams.

Williams' rookie season with the Bears saw its ups and downs, but his talent is hard to argue. In fact, Williams was a key factor in the Bears hiring Johnson.

So, with two coaches from the Lions joining Johnson in Chicago, the Bears' coaching staff is starting to shake out.

While the offensive coordinator has yet to be named for the 2025 NFL season, Johnsons' Bears staff looks to be leaps and bounds better than it was in 2024.