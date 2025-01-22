The Chicago Bears have their guy, as they've hired Ben Johnson to be their next head coach. It feels like Johnson was going to be the hire from the start, and this is a great fit for the pieces they have on offense. In his introductory press conference, Johnson shared that Caleb Williams was a big reason for him coming to the team.

“Modern football in the NFL is quarterback-driven, that is no secret,” Johnson said. “You can look at analytics, right now, quarterback success is a higher predictor of winning or losing than turnover ratio. There's no doubt that Caleb played a long component into my decision. He is a phenomenal talent – that had as many quarterbacks do – an up-and-down rookie year.”

Expand Tweet

“Where I see my role is a supporter of him. This offense will be calibrated with him in mind. This is not the dropping of a previous playbook down on the table and starting there. We're ripping this thing down, and we're going to build it up with him first and foremost and then with the pieces around him next. I really look forward to challenging him and pushing him as I've said before to continue to grow and develop.”

Johnson and Caleb Williams should have a great partnership, and the head coach should be able to unlock him in his second year in the league and beyond.

Ben Johnson hired as Bears' next head coach

It seems like Caleb Williams approved of the Bears hire after the NFL posted the announcement on Instagram and the quarterback liked the post.

Williams should be excited about Johnson being the head coach after seeing what he was able to do with the Detroit Lions. The Lions have been one of the best offenses in the league for the past two seasons, and Johnson's playcalling has been the reason for it. He turned around Jared Goff's career over the past two years, and there's no doubt that he can transform Williams as well.

Williams has already been known as a talented quarterback, and with his set of skills and what Johnson draws up, this could be a good offense for seasons to come. The Bears' offense had a lot of hiccups this previous season, but there were some positive signs of what they could become if they had the right person leading them. It looks like Johnson is that person, and the Bears should be very happy with the move.