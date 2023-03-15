A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

It did not take the Chicago Bears long to find someone to help them cover the void left in their backfield by running back David Montgomery, who left for the Detroit Lions. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Tuesday night that the Bears are signing former Seattle Seahawks running back Travis Homer to a two-year deal.’

Travis Homer was lightly used by the Seahawks in the 2022 NFL season, seeing action for only 10 games (one start) and coming up with just 74 receiving yards on 19 carries. He served more of a role of a pass-catching back for Seattle, as he had 16 receptions for 157 receiving yards and a touchdown in his final year in Seahawks uniform. Homer is not expected to assume the No. 1 running back role in Chicago, but he is likely going to end up as the main backup to presumptive starter Khalil Herbert, now that Montgomery is no longer in Windy City.

Apart from Herbert and Homer, the Bears also still have Trestan Ebner, who could battle it out with Homer for the RB2 spot on the Bears’ roster.

The Bears went run-heavy in 2022, even ranking No. 1 in the league with a 56.19 rushing play percentage and No. 1 as well with 177.3 rushing yards per game. There could be more of a variety in plays on offense for Chicago in 2023, but Homer can expect more opportunities out of the backfield with the Bears than he had with the Seahawks last season.

Taken by the Seahawks in the sixth round (204th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft, Travis Homer has collected 464 rushing yards and two touchdowns so far in his pro career.