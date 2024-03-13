The Chicago Bears are one of the most talked about teams in the league right now due to their quarterback situation. On Wednesday, the front office finally made a move, however, it wasn't the Justin Fields trade that has the rumor mill on fire right now.
Chicago added a quarterback to the roster after officially signing Brett Rypien, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Rypien signed a one-year contract.
“Bears have agreed to terms with former Rams and Broncos QB Brett Rypien on a one-year contract.”
Rypien filled in for the Los Angeles Rams for two games last season while Matthew Stafford was dealing with an injury. Now, Rypien finds himself with the Bears despite the franchise being heavily involved in quarterback rumors this offseason.
Many believe the Bears will trade Justin Fields and draft Caleb Williams first overall in the NFL Draft. There was some speculation that Fields would garner plenty of interest in the trade market. However, it's been rather dry. Teams we thought would be all-in on Fields, like the Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers, ended up signing veterans in free agency.
There is of course the possibility the Bears opt to trade the No. 1 pick overall and continue building around Justin Fields. But only time will tell what the front office decides to do. At the very least, adding Brett Rypien to the roster gives Chicago a backup option for whoever the starter may be.
With that said, Justin Fields trade rumors are going to continue running rampant. The Bears are in no rush though, as there is plenty of time between now and the new season. Fields' trade market could open up once free agency and the NFL Draft are concluded.