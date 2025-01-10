The Chicago Bears were one of the more disappointing teams in the NFL throughout the 2024 season. Chicago finished the regular season with a record of 5-12 at the bottom of the NFC North division standings. The Bears missed the playoffs, largely because the team imploded after their bye week and went 1-10 down the back portion of their schedule. One local radio host believes he knows why this happened.

Bears QB Caleb Williams came under fire on Friday with allegations about his work ethic not being good enough.

“I have got a laundry list of people who would know, that dude doesn't work hard enough,” David Kaplan of ESPN Chicago said on Friday.

This soundbite came as a surprise to some Bears fans, especially because Kaplan had praised Williams throughout the regular season.

When looking at simple accounting stats, Williams had a solid rookie season. Williams had 3,541 yards with 20 touchdowns and only six interceptions on the season.

Caleb had four interceptions during his first three games, but got his turnover issues under control for the rest of the season. However, he was not able to rescue an unsalvageable season that saw Chicago fire both head coach Matt Eberflus and OC Shane Waldron midseason.

All of that said, there are plenty of reasons to doubt whether Williams will live up to the huge amount of hype surrounding him when he entered the league.

Perhaps all the Bears really need is a competent coaching staff.

Bears search for new head coach to pair with Caleb Williams

Chicago is still optimistic that Caleb Williams will be the future of the franchise at the quarterback position. Now they just need to find a coaching staff that can bring the best out of him.

The Bears have begun their hunt for a new head coach following the conclusion of the 2024 regular season.

There are a number of names in contention for Chicago's head coaching job. The Bears have interviewed Mike Vrabel and Iowa State coach Matt Campbell. Chicago is also interested in Lions OC Ben Johnson, one of the hottest names on the market over the past few years.

In fact, betting markets have Chicago as the favorite to land Johnson as their next head coach.

Chicago does not plan to stop there. Instead, it sounds like the organization will cast an extremely wide net and perform a thorough search.

Bears GM Ryan Poles also teased on Tuesday that there may be some surprising candidates who get interviews for this role.

“There's going to be some names that you don't expect, that will surprise you,” Poles said.

It remains to be seen who some of these surprise candidates could be.

One thing seems certain based on Poles' comments. The Bears will not be concluding their search for a new head coach anytime soon.

It will be fascinating to see what type of coach Chicago hires after moving on from a defensive-minded coach in Eberflus.