The Chicago Bears have a head coach opening and are interviewing a bevy of candidates. Top candidates like Ben Johnson and veterans like Pete Carroll and Mike McCarthy have been on their wishlist. But on Wednesday, a dark-horse name emerged as an option in the Windy City. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported that Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell is expected to interview with the Bears.

Campbell interviewed for the Detroit Lions job when Dan Campbell got it in 2021. Since then, the Cyclones have put together a few solid seasons. This year, they fell to Arizona State in the Big 12 Championship Game but beat Miami in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. Few college coaches make the jump to the NFL but Campbell could be the next one.

The Bears are one of the more intriguing jobs available because of quarterback Caleb Williams. After an up-and-down rookie season, the promising prospect could lure a big-name coach to Chicago.

Who is the best fit for the Bears head coaching role?

The Bears are not making front-office changes after their brutal five-win season. Ryan Poles and Kevin Warren are hiring the coach so that could scare some candidates away. If a coach wants to bring a general manager along with him, the Bears are not the job for him. But Campbell won't have that desire.

Coming out of college, Jim Harbaugh and Pete Carroll had tremendous success. But that was both of their second runs in the NFL. Urban Meyer was a disaster, as were Chip Kelly and Nick Saban. There is no through-line to success in the NFL, but history does not favor first-time coaches fresh out of college.

The best fit for the Bears' role is someone with an offensive mind to work with Williams. Campbell fits that mold, so if the interview goes well, don't be surprised if he lands in Chicago.