The Chicago Bears No. 1 pick in the draft, Caleb Williams, has been getting fans hype on the field with the plays that he's been making, but it's the things that he's saying off the field that should be getting people excited. Already through training camp and two preseason games, Williams has sounded like he's been in the league for more than a year. There are times when people who haven't been in certain situations before can claim they had goosebumps or that they were nervous, but not Williams.

Fans have been able to get a behind-the-scenes feel of the team with Hard Knocks, and during their second preseason game, a coach asked Williams what his nervousness level was on a scale of 1-10. Williams' answer may take many by surprise.

“Zero. I don't get nervous,” Williams said. “Not since my first game of high school versus Gilman. I fumbled two snaps. I came back and threw an out-and-up down the sideline. Other than that, play ball.”

Williams has shown the past two weeks that he doesn't get nervous, and when the regular season starts, he'll hit the field confident and ready to compete.

Bears fans should be excited about Caleb Williams

Throughout training camp and preseason, Caleb Williams has moved like a true pro, and not a rookie that's still getting acclimated with things surrounding him.

Tyreek Hill tried to compare him to Patrick Mahomes when he made a tweet saying “Caleb Williams so nice he remind me of ……” but it was Williams' response that showed his maturity.

“It's respect,” Williams said. “It's cool and all, but I'm Caleb Williams. Patrick Mahomes is Patrick Mahomes. Tyreek Hill is Tyreek Hill. Much love to them and things like that — I've met 'em, talked to 'em both, things like that — but we're here to win games for the Chicago Bears. Da Bears.”

Off the field, he's caught his own teammates by surprise. Earlier in training camp, Kevin Byard shared a story of Williams that showed how he's willing to be a leader on and off the field.

“Usually when it's a rookie, it's like, ‘what does this guy have to say,'” Byard said in an interview on Mully And Haugh, via 670 The Score. “But he was honestly like, ‘hey, we're all grown men. As we're going through training camp, we all use the hot tub, we all use the cold tub, we all use the bathroom. We're getting a little bit too sloppy. We're leaving water bottles and towels all around, the custodians have a lot of square footage they have to cover. Let's try to help them out by cleaning up after ourselves.'”

Williams looks like he's ready to lead the Bears to new heights this season, and he has the team around him to do so.