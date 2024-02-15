The Bears are parting ways with the two several-year franchise members.

With impending decisions on Justin Fields and the 2024 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears have a lot on their plate during the offseason. Nevertheless, Chicago has made decisive moves on veterans Cody Whitehair and Eddie Jackson ahead of the free agency period.

The Bears part ways with longtime franchise players

Chicago released Cody Whitehair and Eddie Jackson from their roster on Thursday, per the team's X account. Jackson and Whitehair had a combined salary worth roughly $32 million. Their release frees up cap space before 2024 Free Agency, as noted by Ian Rapoport.

Both stars played an integral role in Chicago's growth on both sides of the football.

Cody Whitehair was the 56th pick in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. The former Pro Bowl center helped lead Chicago's offensive line for eight seasons. Now, he looks to start a new journey after his lengthy Bears tenure.

Meanwhile, Jackson arrived on the scene in 2017 as Chicago's fourth-round-112th pick. He exceeded expectations and became a core part of the franchise's defense. However, the 30-year-old had a bit of a down year in 2023, notching career lows of 32 tackles and five assists in 12 games played.

Jackson battled a nagging foot injury, but with improved health, he could be a valuable veteran presence to a team in need.

The Bears made promising improvements in 2023. Yet, the team wants to take things to a higher level. Chicago is mulling the idea of trading Justin Fields amid the option of using their first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Regardless of what happens, fans can rest assured the team is making a conscious effort to get better.