Can Matt Eberflus build upon the Bears' middling season and take them to the next level?

The Chicago Bears are making changes after achieving a losing record during the 2023-24 season. The Bears have a decision to make on third-year QB Justin Fields. Moreover, they have parted ways with offense coordinator Luke Getsy. Ryan Poles explained why Matt Eberflus remains with the team.

Ryan Poles opens up on the Bears' decision to keep Matt Eberflus

Many fans and analysts doubt Matt Eberflus' ability to successfully coach the Bears. In his first year in Chicago, the team went 3-14. Then, the Bears started the 23-24 season 0-5, but Eberflus helped the squad rally and finish the year at 7-10.

In light of all that has happened, Ryan Poles and Bears executive leadership decided to keep the head coach for a third year. Poles pointed to Eberflus' outstanding qualities as the reason the franchise kept him.

“His ability to adapt and adjust as we went along—he had sudden change in terms of his role—and I thought we benefitted from that. We got better from that point,” Poles said, per Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic.

Poles has gone on the record praising Eberflus for being a steady locker-room presence despite Chicago's cold stretch of football. He helped the Bears' defense incrementally improve over the season while guiding the team to winning five of their last eight games.

There are plenty of areas Eberflus needs to address to help Chicago overcome the hump and make the playoffs. Namely, the offense has been subpar. The Bears have already parted ways with Luke Getsy, but will they commit to Justin Fields for another year?

Chicago fans have mixed emotions about the team's decision to keep Matt Eberflus around, but there is optimism the Bears can build off their season and improve in 2024.