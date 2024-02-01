Robert Griffin III believes keeping Justin Fields is a low-risk, high-reward way for the Bears to improve.

The Chicago Bears are in a tough spot after a middling 2023-24 campaign. The Bears finished the season at 7-10 under the leadership of third-year quarterback Justin Fields. Chicago is debating parting ways with Fields amid their No. 1 overall 2024 NFL Draft pick choice, but Robert Griffin III thinks otherwise.

Why the Bears should run things back with Justin Fields

Analysts and fans are divided on how Chicago should handle Fields' future with the team. The 24-year-old nearly replicated his production from the 2022-23 season. Yet, he helped the Bears go from 3-14 to 7-10 by the end of 2023-24.

Robert Griffin III believes Chicago should be patient and continue to invest in Fields.

“The Chicago Bears should trade the first pick and build around Justin Fields, in my opinion,” Griffin said on the Rich Eisen Show. “I think the Bears should decline Justin Fields' fifth-year option and allow [Fields] and Matt Eberfluse to play out the year for their jobs.”

Griffin's justification revolves around Chicago's decision to keep head coach Matt Eberfluse with the team.

“If you decide to keep the head coach and bring in a new quarterback, the likelihood of that team being great is very slim…I wouldn't do that. Justin Fields is an ascending player. I believe they went 4-1 down the stretch. He's showing you that he has the skills to win in this league today,” Griffin explained.

The former NFL quarterback noted Fields' solid passing, running, and decision-making abilities. He believes Chicago will be at a much better place if they ride things out for one more year before re-tooling.

The 2024 NFL Draft looks to feature some of the best quarterback talent in recent years. USC football QB Caleb Williams is rumored to be the No. 1 overall selection. Thus, many believe Chicago should take a chance on him.

However, things do not always go to plan. If running things back with Justin Field does not work out by the end of the 2024-25 season, the Bears can always hit the reset button for a new coach and quarterback. It will be interesting to see how the offseason plays out for Chicago.