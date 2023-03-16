Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

As they look to rebuild their franchise, the Chicago Bears have been one of the busiest teams during NFL free agency. The Bears have made yet another addition to their offense, this time take a page for their rival Green Bay Packers’ book.

Chicago has signed tight end Robert Tonyan to a one-year contract, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. While the financials of the deal have yet to be released, Tonyan is now expected to play a significant role in the Bears’ offense.

While Tonyan originally signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2017, he has made a name for himself with the Packers. Over the past four years, Tonyan transformed himself into one of Aaron Rodgers’ favorite targets at times. The Bears are hoping his pass-catching skills will translate in Chicago.

Over his five-year NFL career, Tonyan has appeared in 68 total games. He has caught 137 passes for 1,437 yards and 17 touchdowns. He had a breakout season in 2020, gaining career-highs in yards (586) and touchdowns (11).

The Bears do already have an impressive tight end in Cole Kmet. Kmet actually led Chicago in receiving with 544 yards and seven touchdowns. Adding Tonyan should allow the Bears to be more creative in their offense. Current offensive coordinator Luke Getsy worked with Tonyan in Green Bay from 2019-2021. He will look for the best way to utilize both tight ends.

Chicago entered the offseason leading the league in cap space. They’ve used it to bolster their roster on both sides of the ball. Signing Robert Tonyan gives the Bears another strong receiving threat while crippling the Packers’ tight end room.