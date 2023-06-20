The Chicago Bears are entering the 2023 season with a lot of eyeballs on them. The improvement of Justin Fields should help this offense flourish, and adding a dynamic wide receiver such as DJ Moore should be another boost.

With OTAs and minicamp in the rearview mirror, Bears personnel have been impressed with Fields' leadership. Head coach Matt Eberflus opened up on how far the young quarterback has come (h/t Alyssa Barbieri of Bears Wire)

“I just see leadership. He’s always the hardest worker, always the first guy out, last to leave. He’s always done that. But now I can see that, because his confidence is growing, he’s taking that to a different level as far as being a vocal leader and talking to guys and being able to bring guys together.”

Eberflus wasn't the only one to open up on Fields and his leadership. Offensive lineman Teven Jenkins, who will spend a ton of time with the quarterback, has also been thrilled with the way things have gone.

“Seeing how he commands that huddle and what he wants to see out of all of us, it’s a wake-up call for me that I need to push myself to be on his level because he’s demanding a certain effort out of all of us.”