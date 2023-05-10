The Chicago Bears and general manager Ryan Poles are betting big on quarterback Justin Fields developing into a franchise quarterback, and there is some skepticism around the league about Fields’ ability as a pocket passer, but the Bears believe improvements to the roster will help him in that regard, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“There is still some skepticism that exists among some team officials around the league that I’ve spoken to about his ability to get it done as a pocket passer,” Fowler said on ESPN, via Doc Kleiman of Brobible. “Can he be that precision guy that you need from the pocket? Those questions are not going away until he proves otherwise, but the Bears believe he is on the right track, and they believe the upgrades along the offensive line will help him along in a big way.”

Video: "There is some skepticism that exist among some team officials around the league about his ability to get it done as a pocket passer. Can he be that precision guy that you need from the pocket?" Adds that the Bears believe the offseason upgrades will help him in a big way pic.twitter.com/bVTYIyclmf — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 9, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Max Kellerman asked Fowler about the Bears believing in Fields, and he said the team believes Fields can elevate talent a team.

“That very point you just made about Fields keeping the Bears in games they had no business being in, that exact same point was made by somebody in the organization that I spoke directly to.” Fowler said on ESPN, via Kleiman. “They said that only certain players in this league have the ability to elevate an entire team, Fields is one of them.”

The Bears got Fields help along the offensive line, and also brought in a quality wide receiver in DJ Moore. Tackle Darnell Wright was drafted with the 10th pick in the first round by the Bears. DJ Moore gives field a No. 1 wide receiver, while Darnell Wright hopes to give Fields some much-needed pass protection.