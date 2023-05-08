The Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to host a game in Frankfurt, Germany in the 2023 NFL season, and despite prior reporting indicating that the opponent will be the Chicago Bears, that is not likely to be the case, according to Peter King of NBC Sports.

The German newspaper Bild reported that the Chiefs would play the Bears in 2023, and that Kansas City would play in Germany again in 2024 against the Carolina Panthers. King has reason to doubt both reports. When a team gives up a home game on its schedule to play overseas, it has an option to request one home game on their schedule to not be moved, and the Chiefs requested that the game against the Bears not be moved, according to King.

King also said that it would be hard to imagine the Chiefs playing the Panthers in 2024, as the Panthers would likely not want to give up the only game scheduled at home against Patrick Mahomes in the next eight seasons.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It will be interesting to see the opponents for the Chiefs and the Panthers in Germany the next two seasons. It seems unlikely that the Bears play there in 2023 and that the Chiefs will return in 2024. However, it will be good to give international fans a chance to see Patrick Mahomes in person

The NFL schedule was supposed to come out this Thursday, but a report indicates that it could come later than expected. We will have to wait for the NFL schedule to come out to get clarity on who the Chiefs will play in Frankfurt in 2023.