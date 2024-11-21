The Chicago Bears have not had the 2024 season they hoped for. Chicago is 4-6 heading into Week 12 after a crushing last-second loss against Green Bay. Rookie QB Caleb Williams has played better recently, but he has struggled in multiple games this year. ESPN's Dan Orlovsky took this into consideration during a recent thought experiment.

Orlovsky redrafted the 2024 rookie QB class on The Get Up on Thursday. Unfortunately, Bears QB Caleb Williams took a tumble down Orlovsky's list.

“If I was redrafting I would put Jayden Daniels at #1,” Orlovsky said. “Jayden Daniels going into the draft, if you remember Greeny, I would’ve taken Jayden Daniels at #1. I think the athleticism has been spectacular, we’ve seen the deep ball to Terry McLaurin that’s been unbelievable, the ball placement, a lot of things that we love in college they’ve absolutely transitioned over to the NFL.”

Orlovsky has been consistent about his appreciation for Jayden Daniels as the most talented QB in the 2024 rookie class.

“I would take Drake Maye at #2,” Orlovsky continued. “I am fascinated with how well he has played, if you’re New England you got to be freaking giddy about this kid. He is doing more with less, the thing that has been most surprising is how little he misses, the accuracy is significantly better than I expected. He makes plays with his legs, he’s got like 2 missed throws in the last 2 weeks. The only thing I care about New England right now is who is going to be that big time receiver addition.”

That means Orlovsky has Williams tumbling all the way down to QB3.

“Caleb Williams would still be at #3,” Orlovsky concluded. “I loved last week the ball came out of his hands quickly. He had that two week stretch against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers where he was spectacular. We saw play-making with his legs, I love the addition with Thomas Brown as the offensive coordinator getting the ball out of his hands.”

Bears QB Caleb Williams reveals major fix that help him against the Packers

Caleb Williams did have a better game than normal against the Packers.

Williams explained one change that Thomas Brown made that improved his play on Sunday.

“Caleb Williams said new OC Thomas Brown was quick to get play calls in as soon as the previous play ended,” Sean Hammond said via social media. Williams said getting the call sooner gives him more time at the line of scrimmage to make adjustments.”

Williams had a good day putting up rushing yards on scrambling plays. He noted that Brown did not instruct him to do this.

“There’s a few times where I saw a lane and just took it, took off,” Williams said.

Regardless of who made the call, it worked out well for the Bears. They came a blocked field goal short of beating a very good Packers team.

Next up for the Bears is a Week 12 matchup against the Vikings.