The Chicago Bears lost a heartbreaker to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Cairo Santos' game-winning field goal was blocked, sealing Green Bay's 11th straight win over Chicago. This was a tumultuous week for the Bears, as Shan Waldron was fired and Thomas Brown took over as the offensive coordinator. Williams credited Brown with his improved play on Sunday, per Sean Hammond of Shaw Local.

“Caleb Williams said new OC Thomas Brown was quick to get play calls in as soon as the previous play ended,” Hammond posted. Williams said getting the call sooner gives him more time at the line of scrimmage to make adjustments.”

Something as simple as play-call timing completely changed Williams' play. While they still lost, the future looks brighter with a competent Williams under center. It was not just the passing game that was much improved. The first-overall pick ran nine times for 70 yards, which is his career-high by far. He said that the running was not a product of Brown's play calling.

“Caleb Williams said Thomas Brown didn’t tell him to run more. That was just the way the game was going. “There’s a few times where I saw a lane and just took it, took off,” Williams said. Either way, it worked well for the Bears.'

Caleb Williams must show improvements

After Week 10, panic set in for the Chicago Bears and their fans. Despite avoiding Bryce Young the year prior, they were panicked that Williams was not the answer. He was brutal against the Patriots, getting sacked nine times in a 19-3 loss. While the firing of Waldrom represented change, the product needed to improve as well. The game against the Packers is what fans were hoping to see.

The ending was obviously miserable for the Bears and their fans. Similarly to the Broncos last week, they were mere feet away from winning the game and walked away with nothing. The silver lining is that Williams led that drive and showed promise for the future. The block also brought the fire onto the coaching staff, who passed up an opportunity to either pick up some yards or center the kick.

Next up for the Bears is the Minnesota Vikings, who won again on Sunday to move to 8-2. The Lions await them after that for their traditional Thanksgiving game. With their two strongest division opponents coming up, Williams will have to show his improvements and continue to progress.