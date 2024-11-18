Our Week 12 NFL Power Rankings saw a lot of fluctuation in its top teams, as there were a few important matchups between teams in our top 10. With divisional races growing closer after Week 11, your team is running out of time to position itself for a run to the postseason.

Come along as we provide in-depth analysis every week on how each team fared in the NFL, important stats/takeaways from each contest, and storylines to follow heading into the following games. Here's ClutchPoints' latest NFL Power Rankings.

We finally have a new team at the top of this list, as the Detroit Lions have ascended into the top spot of our Week 12 NFL Power Rankings. A dominant win over the Jacksonville Jaguars helped propel the Lions to this spot, as their win left zero doubt about who is the best team in the NFC.

Jared Goff threw for over 400 yards and four touchdowns, David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs combined for three TDs, and the defense held the hapless Jaguars to six measly points in their 52-6 thrashing.

The superhero team of Week 11 has to be the Buffalo Bills, who helped end the undefeated start to the season for the Kansas City Chiefs, handing them their first loss. A strong home performance from the Bills pushes them up a spot in our Week 12 NFL Power Rankings, as the Bills check in as the top-ranked team from the AFC.

Two scores from James Cook helped buoy the Buffalo offense, while Josh Allen added a rushing score and led a strong offensive attack for most of the game. The Bills look to be rounding into form as their hold on the AFC East keeps widening.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (-2)

The odds were against the Chiefs to run the table for an undefeated season, as their Week 11 loss to the Bills ended any sort of thoughts for that. The offense struggled most of the game to get anything going, as Travis Kelce and DeAndre Hopkins were not heavily involved.

Patrick Mahomes threw an interception on the first and last drives of the game for the Chiefs, and the rushing attack from Kareem Hunt was never able to get much going as they played from behind a good chunk of the contest.

4. Philadelphia Eagles (+2)

Helping kick off Week 11, the Philadelphia Eagles hosted the Washington Commanders. A low-scoring first half preceded an offensive outburst in the second half, which included a 20-point fourth quarter for the Eagles.

Saquon Barkley rushed for 146 yards and two scores on 26 carries, A.J. Brown and Dallas Goedert combined for 126 receiving yards, and the defense held Jayden Daniels to under 200 passing yards and Terry McLaurin to only 10 receiving yards in the win.

5. Pittsburgh Steelers (+2)

A classic AFC North matchup was on the docket in Week 11, with the Pittsburgh Steelers hosting the Baltimore Ravens. It was a grind for both offenses to get anything going, but the Steelers did just enough to earn their seventh win of the year.

While Russell Wilson (205 yards, one interception) wasn’t that inspiring, his connection with George Pickens (8/89) remained strong. Six field goals from Chris Boswell was all this offense managed to put up, and yet it was all their defense needed to close the door late on a Baltimore comeback attempt.

6. Baltimore Ravens (-1)

The Ravens now find themselves two games back in the race for the AFC North, as their loss to the Steelers pushed them back. A second-play fumble from Derrick Henry set the tone for playing from behind in Week 11, making things tough for the Ravens.

A late-game comeback attempt was in full swing with Lamar Jackson finding Zay Flowers for a late score, but an unsuccessful two-point conversion gave the ball back to the Steelers, allowing them to run out the clock for the win.

7. Minnesota Vikings (+2)

It was far from the dominant win many likely expected, but the Minnesota Vikings earned their eighth win of the 2024 season by beating the Tennessee Titans, 23-13. Sam Darnold threw for two scores and ran for a third, while Jordan Addison and Cam Akers each hauled in a receiving TD.

A late interception of Will Levis helped quell any Titans comeback attempt, as the Vikings still find themselves in second place in the NFC North, a game back of the Lions.

8. Green Bay Packers (no change)

A blocked field goal is the only reason that the Green Bay Packers won their Week 11 matchup with the Chicago Bears, overshadowing a disappointing performance. Multiple mistakes by head coach Matt LaFleur, combined with an offense that struggled to string together plays, made this win much more difficult than it should have been.

9. Washington Commanders (-5)

The Commanders came out on the wrong side of their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Eagles, even with their late-game comeback attempt. Daniels and the entire offense had a disappointing showing, even with touchdowns from Brian Robinson Jr. and Zach Ertz.

10. Los Angeles Chargers (+1)

It was quite the back-and-forth battle in the Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup, as the Los Angeles Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals went toe to toe. A fast-paced first half paved the way for a tug-of-war second half, in which the Chargers ultimately came out as winners, getting them into the top 10 of our Week 12 NFL Power Rankings.

Outplayed offensively in most categories, the Chargers finally put up the game-winning touchdown with under a minute to go, as JK Dobbins found the end zone. Justin Herbert had another impressive performance, finding Will Dissly (4/80) and Quentin Johnston (2/48) for scores, and rookie Ladd McConkey crossed the century mark, hauling in six passes for 123 yards.

11. Denver Broncos (+2)

The Week 11 matchup for the Denver Broncos was the Atlanta Falcons, and four quarters of football made it very clear that the Broncos are far better than their 6-5 record shows.

Rookie QB Bo Nix continues to impress, throwing four touchdowns in the win, connecting with Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Marvin Mims, Troy Franklin, and Nate Adkins for scores. The defense held the Falcons to two Younghoe Koo field goals, forcing two turnovers in the process.

12. Houston Texans (no change)

A Monday Night Football matchup pits the Houston Texans against their Texas foe, the Dallas Cowboys, in a game that the Texans should be able to pick up a win.

All signs point to welcoming star wideout Nico Collins back to the lineup, as the offense looks to find another gear and put a few disappointing games behind them.

13. San Francisco 49ers (-3)

A tough offensive showing for both teams went against the San Francisco 49ers, who dropped their fifth game of the season after losing to the Seattle Seahawks, 20-17. A rushing score from Brock Purdy, who also connected with Jauan Jennings for a touchdown, pretty much was all that this offense was able to produce.

Christian McCaffrey had an off game to his standards, as he racked up 23 touches for 106 total yards. Deebo Samuel was incredibly quiet, only earning 22 yards on four receptions, in a game that George Kittle missed with a hamstring injury.

14. Los Angeles Rams (+4)

A late interception helped the Los Angeles Rams get back to .500 and moved them up four spots in our Week 12 NFL Power Rankings, earning their fifth win of the year. Their Week 11 win over the New England Patriots was a really good showing from the offense, which saw Matthew Stafford connect with Cooper Kupp (x2), Puca Nacua, and Colby Parkinson for touchdowns.

While Kyren Williams only racked up 86 scoreless yards, the offense was led by its passing attack in the win. Defensively, Kamren Kinchens intercepted rookie quarterback Drake Maye to secure the win, helping keep the Rams in the NFC West race.

15. Arizona Cardinals (no change)

A Week 11 bye week for the Arizona Cardinals helps put a bow on their four-game winning streak, a stretch of games that has seen inconsistent play from QB Kyler Murray. With road matchups against the Seahawks and Vikings up next, the schedule does get tough for the NFC West-leading Cardinals, who only hold a one-game lead.

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers(no change)

There is still time for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to turn things around, and that turnaround starts with the return of star receiver Mike Evans. On the shelf for the past three games, Evans is slated to return for Week 12, which would be a huge boost to the Tampa offense.

On bye in Week 11, the Buccaneers come out of their bye week with a ton of favorable matchups, facing the New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, and Las Vegas Raiders, giving them a chance to get back into the playoff hunt.

17. Seattle Seahawks (+3)

A rushing touchdown from Geno Smith helped push the Seahawks to their sixth win of the year, this time over their division-rival 49ers. Smith threw for 221 scoreless yards and an interception but connected with Jaxon Smith-Njigba (10/110) and DK Metcalf (7/70) in the win.

Kenneth Walker III found the end zone on one of his 14 carries and the defense held the Niners offense to less than 300 total yards of offense in the win.

18. Atlanta Falcons (-4)

It was quite the letdown for the Falcons in their Week 11 matchup, as they traveled to face the Broncos out west. Kirk Cousins turned the ball over twice in the loss, as the entire offense couldn’t get anything going.

Heading into their Week 12 bye week, the Falcons need to shore up a few areas on offense if they want to hold onto their lead in the NFC South divisional race. Falling four spots in our Week 12 NFL Power Rankings, it will be interesting to see how Atlanta responds to their losing ways coming out of the break.

19. New Orleans Saints (no change)

Taysom Hill was the star of the show for the New Orleans Saints in Week 11, as he factored into the passing, receiving, and rushing portions of the offense.

Hill found the end zone on three of his seven carries, and he racked up 206 total yards (18 passing, 138 rushing, 50 receiving) in New Orleans’ 35-14 win over the Cleveland Browns.

20. Miami Dolphins (+1)

A two-touchdown performance from tight end Jonnu Smith paced the Miami Dolphins offense in their 34-19 win over the Raiders. Tua Tagovailoa threw for 288 yards and three scores, connecting with Smith and Tyreek Hill (7/61/1) for TDs. Miami is on a two-game winning streak, and with a matchup with the Patriots up next, they have a shot at getting even closer to having a .500 record.

21. Indianapolis Colts (+3)

Vintage Anthony Richardson decided to show up again for the Indianapolis Colts, as his three-touchdown performance helped push Indy to a 28-27 win over the New York Jets in Week 11, helping the Colts climb three spots in our Week 12 NFL Power Rankings.

Richardson found Josh Downs (5/84/1) for a score, and found the end zone twice on the ground, rushing for 32 yards on 10 carries. Sitting at 5-6 on the year and with a rest-of-season commitment made to Richardson, the Colts will likely need to be near-perfect the rest of the season if they want to make this season a successful one.

22. Cincinnati Bengals (-5)

Another game in which the Bengals had every chance to win and just could not pull it out, which has been the story of their 2024 NFL season so far. Joe Burrow and his duo of standout receivers (Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins) combined for 223 yards and three scores, but they weren’t able to come through in the clutch to earn the win.

Higgins led all receivers with nine receptions for 148 yards and the score, while Chase (7/75) and Chase Brown (5/57) helped Burrow throw for 356 yards in the loss. Sitting at 4-7 on the year, it’s pretty much time to hit the panic button in Cincinnati.

23. Dallas Cowboys (no change)

Dallas is still on the hunt for their first home win of the 2024 NFL season, and their next shot is when they host the Texans to wrap up Week 11. Their Monday Night Football matchup will be another test for the offense without Dak Prescott, as both Cooper Rush and Trey Lance saw time at quarterback last week.

24. Chicago Bears (-2)

The woes surrounding special teams continue to haunt the Bears, losing this time on a blocked field to the Packers. Having gotten into field goal range because of Caleb Williams, Cairo Santos had his 46-yard attempt blocked by Green Bay’s Karl Brooks, ruining their upset bid.

Their Week 11 matchup was their first after firing offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, and Williams looked much more poised running the offense. A long rushing TD from D’Andre Swift helped keep the Bears in the game, but they weren’t able to do enough to earn the win.

25. New England Patriots (no change)

A 282-yard passing performance from Maye wasn’t enough for the Patriots to get it done in Week 11, falling to the Rams and keeping their 25th spot in our Week 12 NFL Power Rankings. Having put up a fight all game, New England still only has one home win this season.

Maye found Kendrick Bourne and Vederian Love for touchdowns, and Rhamondre Stevenson chipped in 89 yards on 24 touches, but the Patriots fell to 3-8 on the season with their 28-22 loss.

26. Jacksonville Jaguars (no change)

Mac Jones was again making a start at QB for the Jaguars, and there was absolutely no chance that Jacksonville would put up a competent effort against the far-superior Lions.

Jones only led two field-goal drives in the first half as the offense was mostly nonexistent in their loss. Allowing Detroit to hang 52 points on their defense is definitely not going to help cool off Doug Pederson’s hot seat, as calls for his job continue to grow by the week.

27. New York Jets (no change)

Aaron Rodgers and the Jets just cannot string together enough successful plays on offense to win games this year, even in a relatively clean game for the offense. In their Week 11 loss to the Colts, Rodgers failed to throw for 200 yards, as only Breece Hall really put up a strong performance.

Hall scored once on the ground and once through the air, as he accounted for 121 total yards on 23 touches. Davante Adams (6/72) led all Jets pass-catchers in receiving yards, but Rodgers misfired on his connection with Garrett Wilson, only connecting on four of eight targets.

28. Carolina Panthers (no change)

A bye week for the Carolina Panthers helps the team savor its two-game winning streak it is currently on, although things get incredibly tougher coming out of the break. With home matchups against the Chiefs and Buccaneers up next, Bryce Young is likely in store for a rude awakening after two performances that resulted in wins.

29. Cleveland Browns (no change)

Even a 395-yard passing performance from Jameis Winston couldn’t save the Browns this week, who dropped to 2-8 on the year. Keeping last place in the AFC North standings warm, the Browns have a quick turnaround heading into Week 12, as they will host the Steelers in a Thursday Night Football matchup.

30. New York Giants (no change)

The Giants are looking to right the ship as they currently are on a five-game skid. As owners of a 2-8 record, the Giants finally made a decision on QB Daniel Jones, as his play this season has left a lot to be desired. With the current coaching staff also likely fighting for their jobs, this decision could be what helps/hurts their long-term chances of remaining with the Giants.

31. Las Vegas Raiders (no change)

Rookie tight end Brock Bowers continues to impress, as he set an NFL record for most receptions by a rookie tight end (13) in a game. Even with the Raiders dropping another game, the Georgie pass catcher has been the only bright spot in an offense that has looked pretty rough all year.

In their Week 11 loss to Miami, Bowers hauled in 13 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown, and Bowers is very much in the hunt for the Rookie of the Year award this year, something that would put a nice ending on his first professional season.

32. Tennessee Titans (no change)

There aren’t many positive takeaways from their Week 11 game, which is exactly why the Titans remain in the basement of our Week 11 NFL Power Rankings. While Levis did throw for 295 yards and found Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for a 98-yard score, that was all in terms of fireworks.

The rushing game just could not get going, as Tony Pollard averaged fewer than two yards per carry on his way to only 15 rushing yards. Calvin Ridley hauled in four passes for 58 yards, but the offense was mostly stuck in the mud yet again.