Published November 27, 2022

By Jason Patt · 2 min read

Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney left Sunday’s Week 12 game against the New York Jets in the third quarter with an ankle injury. Mooney was unable to put any weight on his left leg as he went to the locker room, according to The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain. The wide receiver is doubtful to return, per the Bears.

The Bears were already playing this game against the Jets without starting quarterback Justin Fields. Trevor Siemian got the start after some pregame confusion due to Siemian’s own injury. The veteran quarterback got off to a nice start, but the offense has sputtered since Chicago went up 10-7 in the second quarter. The Jets have since run away with the game in the third quarter, going up 31-10.

This wasn’t the first notable injury of the game for the Bears, who lost safety Eddie Jackson to a non-contact injury on Garrett Wilson’s long touchdown reception in the first half. Jackson was quickly ruled out of the game with a foot injury.

Darnell Mooney leads the Bears in receiving this season. He entered Sunday’s game with 40 catches for 493 yards and two touchdowns. He didn’t have any catches against the Jets before leaving the game.

Chicago is hoping Mooney can be a key weapon for Fields for years to come. He went over 1,000 yards last season, his second year in the NFL. The Bears upgraded their wide receiver corps earlier this year by trading for Chase Claypool, and they’ll continue to look for more weapons to help out Fields moving forward.

Hopefully, this Darnell Mooney injury is nothing serious.