When it comes to cornerback play, the Chicago Bears are counting on Jaylon Johnson to be their best cover man and one of the elite at his position in the NFL. Johnson signed a four-year, $76 million contract last season and that gave the elite cornerback an elite paycheck. However, that level has since been bypassed, and Johnson has admitted that he is not happy that cornerbacks like Sauce Gardner and Derek Stingley Jr. have exceeded that salary level.

Johnson might want to reopen talks with the Bears about another contract extension — or at least a raise — in the near future. However, Johnson is not going to return to the field at the start of training camp because he has been placed on the non-football injury list.

Johnson's injury has not been announced at this point. He is one of four Bears to go on the NFI list. The other Chicago Bears who will start training camp on the list include quarterback Case Keenum, running back Ian Wheeler and wide receiver Jahdae Walker.

All of the players can return to the team and all practice activities once they pass their physicals.

“Just seeing a lot of the other corners getting paid,” Johnson said. “I almost feel like we might have another discussion coming up here soon.

“The market is moving, the market is moving. As long as I just keep being myself, keep playing at a high level, definitely going to have to be some more conversations coming up soon and really keep it long term. So, I’m looking forward to that.”

Bears are hoping their defense will rise up 2025

As the Bears prepare for training camp and the upcoming season, the defense will be asked to step up and perform extremely well. The Bears are competing in the NFC North against the established and explosive offenses of the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings.

The Bears have high hopes of putting a winning record together and earning a playoff spot, but they are competing in perhaps the toughest division in the NFL.

Johnson has been to two consecutive Pro Bowls and is a solid all-around player. However, the Bears would like to see him get his hands on the football more often and deliver more interceptions. He had just two picks last year.

The Bears had the 27th-ranked defense last year as they were 16th against the pass and 28th against the run. If they are going to have a winning record for first-year head coach Ben Johnson, the defense must perform much better this season.