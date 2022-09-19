David Montgomery calls out Packers’ ‘home-field advantage’ after getting shafted out of Justin Fields TD

The Chicago Bears were spanked 27-10 on Sunday by the Green Bay Packers and had the chance to cut the deficit to just one touchdown when they decided to run a quarterback dive with Justin Fields on fourth and goal. In the eyes of running back David Montgomery, Fields broke the plane. But, he believes “home field advantage” prevented the officials from making the correct call.

Via 670 The Score:

“I (saw) a touchdown,” Montgomery told reporters, according to the Sun-Times. “I was right next to the ball. But, I mean, I wouldn’t expect anything less — we’re not in Soldier Field. Home-field advantage. Next time we’ve just gotta be sure that we put it in, no question marks.”

It was a very close call that ultimately went to video review, but the referees didn’t change their minds. Many believed Fields did break the plane. This photo even looks like he did:

it has to be clear and obvious, until it’s clear and obvious, in which case it needs to be MORE clear and obvious pic.twitter.com/uxhhDHjbfY — Austin Huff (@AustinHuff) September 19, 2022

David Montgomery totally supported the decision to put the ball in Fields’ hands instead of his. He was just upset with the favoritism that went the Packers’ way on their home turf.

The RB actually had a fantastic game, even though it didn’t show on the scoreboard for Chicago. He rushed for 122 yards on 15 carries for an average of 8.1 yards per run. Montgomery definitely impressed and was one of the lone bright spots at Lambeau.

Next up for David Montgomery and the Bears is the Houston Texans on Sunday, a game they should certainly win. That contest will be at Soldier Field too. Perhaps they’ll get the benefit of the doubt playing at home.